Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes in Soca Semis - Barbados Today

Three Bajans have been named in the line-up of the International Soca Monarch’s Semi-finals.
Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes have made the cut of the marquee soca event, which will be held next Sunday, February 2 at the Arima Velodrome in Trinidad.
Leadpipe, who will sing Sometime and Marzville who will perform Owe Me are set to compete in the Groovy Soca competition while Walkes will do battle in the Power Soca category with Champions of Colour.
First-timer to overseas competition Jamar Walkes’ manager Randy Eastmond said they received the news this morning and the entire camp is ecstatic.
“We are definitely elated. We are shocked. Initially we were considering the entry and I was like it makes sense music never dies and you have nothing to lose. We are just totally jubilation and extremely grateful for the opportunity. The next few days will be hectic. We will have a lot of work to do between now next Sunday but Jamar is happy. He will use this as a learning experience since he will be performing in the new market…, he told Barbados TODAY.
The song was entered in last year’s Soca Monarch competition but did not make it to the Finals.
Although this is his first time as a solo act, it is not the first time for reigning Tune of the Crop king Leadpipe who was in the Semis in 2015 teaming up with Saddis to compete with Ah Feeling.
When contacted, Leadpipe told Barbados Today that he felt blessed.
“It is an honour to be representing Barbados in the International Soca Monarch Semifinals. It has been a blessing, it’s wonderful. I am ecstatic about being in the semifinals. It is another great opportunity and I shall continue to rep the flag and take Barbados all over the map…”
For seasoned entertainer Marzville it’s the third straight year being named as a semi-finalist. He previously entered with Give it To Ya in 2018 and Wuk last year. He made it to the Finals in 2018.
“It is a good feeling to actually make it here again. I made it last year to the Semifinals and year before to the Finals. This is the third year making it so far. I’m just hoping and praying we make it to the Finals to make Barbados proud still.., he said.
The Power category:
Olatunji Yearwood
Neil ‘ Iwer’ George
Stephen ‘Shal’ Marshall
Quincy ‘Quin-c’ Chadee
Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James
Kellon & Kelson Ogiste aka Luni Spark & Electrify
Mical ‘Mical Teja’ Williams
Jardine ‘Jadel’ Legere
Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart
Devon ‘Lyrikal’ Martin
Jamar ‘Walkes’ Walkes
Akeem ‘Preedy’ Chance
Rubadiri ‘Chantwell’ Victor
Joel ‘Zan Zan Shot I’ Fevek
Akel ‘Trinidad Ghost’ McLean
Marlon ‘Prince George’ Duncan
Jivant Peters & Isa Abdullah aka Jboy and Issa
Greville ‘Greville’ Rogers
Kerlene Joseph & Leonce Taylor
Shaquille ‘Chingee’ Mark
Nigel Lewis
Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla
Imani ‘Imani Ray’ Patterson
Oluwa Femi ‘Femi’ Baptiste
Richard ‘Macoy’ Valentine
Devon ‘Prophet Benjamin’ Samuel
Jesse ‘College Boy Jesse’ Stewart
Lawerence ‘ Mr Renzo’ Adams
Irvin ‘Blackie’ Blackman
Tim Tim & Rayzor
The Groovy Soca category:
Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart
Addelon ‘Banjela’ Braveboy & Singing Sandra
Teddyson John
Alexi ‘Lexxi’ Brown
Shirlan ‘Skinny Banton’ George
Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark
Nicholas ‘Soca Trainer’ Prescott
Jesse ‘College Boy Jesse’ Stewart Alliter ‘Rayzor’ McQuilkin
Osvald ‘Leadpipe’ Reid
Akeen ‘Preedy’ Chance
Leonce Taylor
Sean ‘Hey Choppi’ Padmore
Kevon ‘Yankee Boy’ Heath
Jardine ‘Jadel’ Legere
Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin
Kerron ‘Kells’ Sutton
Stephen ‘Shal’ Marshall
Nicha ‘Nicha B’ Byron
Hance John
Asten Issac
Sherwin ‘M1’ Jeremiah
Imran ‘GI’ Beharry
Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla
Junior ‘Mr Famous’ Noel
Kibwe Prescott
Andre ‘Ding Dong’ Houlder
Jumaane ‘Juby’ Cox
Shaquille ‘Chingee’ Mark
Kerry John
(IMC)
