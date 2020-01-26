Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes in Soca Semis - Barbados Today

Three Bajans have been named in the line-up of the International Soca Monarch’s Semi-finals.

Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes have made the cut of the marquee soca event, which will be held next Sunday, February 2 at the Arima Velodrome in Trinidad.

Leadpipe, who will sing Sometime and Marzville who will perform Owe Me are set to compete in the Groovy Soca competition while Walkes will do battle in the Power Soca category with Champions of Colour.

First-timer to overseas competition Jamar Walkes’ manager Randy Eastmond said they received the news this morning and the entire camp is ecstatic.

“We are definitely elated. We are shocked. Initially we were considering the entry and I was like it makes sense music never dies and you have nothing to lose. We are just totally jubilation and extremely grateful for the opportunity. The next few days will be hectic. We will have a lot of work to do between now next Sunday but Jamar is happy. He will use this as a learning experience since he will be performing in the new market…, he told Barbados TODAY.

The song was entered in last year’s Soca Monarch competition but did not make it to the Finals.

Although this is his first time as a solo act, it is not the first time for reigning Tune of the Crop king Leadpipe who was in the Semis in 2015 teaming up with Saddis to compete with Ah Feeling.

When contacted, Leadpipe told Barbados Today that he felt blessed.

“It is an honour to be representing Barbados in the International Soca Monarch Semifinals. It has been a blessing, it’s wonderful. I am ecstatic about being in the semifinals. It is another great opportunity and I shall continue to rep the flag and take Barbados all over the map…”

For seasoned entertainer Marzville it’s the third straight year being named as a semi-finalist. He previously entered with Give it To Ya in 2018 and Wuk last year. He made it to the Finals in 2018.

“It is a good feeling to actually make it here again. I made it last year to the Semifinals and year before to the Finals. This is the third year making it so far. I’m just hoping and praying we make it to the Finals to make Barbados proud still.., he said.

The Power category:

Olatunji Yearwood

Neil ‘ Iwer’ George

Stephen ‘Shal’ Marshall

Quincy ‘Quin-c’ Chadee

Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James

Kellon & Kelson Ogiste aka Luni Spark & Electrify

Mical ‘Mical Teja’ Williams

Jardine ‘Jadel’ Legere

Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart

Devon ‘Lyrikal’ Martin

Jamar ‘Walkes’ Walkes

Akeem ‘Preedy’ Chance

Rubadiri ‘Chantwell’ Victor

Joel ‘Zan Zan Shot I’ Fevek

Akel ‘Trinidad Ghost’ McLean

Marlon ‘Prince George’ Duncan

Jivant Peters & Isa Abdullah aka Jboy and Issa

Greville ‘Greville’ Rogers

Kerlene Joseph & Leonce Taylor

Shaquille ‘Chingee’ Mark

Nigel Lewis

Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla

Imani ‘Imani Ray’ Patterson

Oluwa Femi ‘Femi’ Baptiste

Richard ‘Macoy’ Valentine

Devon ‘Prophet Benjamin’ Samuel

Jesse ‘College Boy Jesse’ Stewart

Lawerence ‘ Mr Renzo’ Adams

Irvin ‘Blackie’ Blackman

Tim Tim & Rayzor

The Groovy Soca category:



Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart

Addelon ‘Banjela’ Braveboy & Singing Sandra

Teddyson John

Alexi ‘Lexxi’ Brown

Shirlan ‘Skinny Banton’ George

Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark

Nicholas ‘Soca Trainer’ Prescott

Jesse ‘College Boy Jesse’ Stewart Alliter ‘Rayzor’ McQuilkin

Osvald ‘Leadpipe’ Reid

Akeen ‘Preedy’ Chance

Leonce Taylor

Sean ‘Hey Choppi’ Padmore

Kevon ‘Yankee Boy’ Heath

Jardine ‘Jadel’ Legere

Omar ‘Marzville’ McQuilkin

Kerron ‘Kells’ Sutton

Stephen ‘Shal’ Marshall

Nicha ‘Nicha B’ Byron

Hance John

Asten Issac

Sherwin ‘M1’ Jeremiah

Imran ‘GI’ Beharry

Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla

Junior ‘Mr Famous’ Noel

Kibwe Prescott

Andre ‘Ding Dong’ Houlder

Jumaane ‘Juby’ Cox

Shaquille ‘Chingee’ Mark

Kerry John

