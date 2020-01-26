St Boniface Nursery reopens tomorrow - Barbados Today
St Boniface Nursery reopens tomorrow - by January 26, 2020

Published on
January 26, 2020

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has announced that the St Boniface Nursery School will reopen tomorrow, Monday, January 27.

The Sion Hill, St James school was closed last Friday to allow workmen to complete necessary repairs at the school.

