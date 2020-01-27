Update: Police identify British national who died at Port on Saturday - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Update: Police identify British national who died at Port on Saturday - by January 27, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 27, 2020

Police have identified the elderly British visitor who died on Saturday in a vehicular incident at the Barbados Port Incorporated.

She is Jenet Vivien Purkess of #3 Bottons Gosport Lane, Lyndhurst, United Kingdom.

Around 10:47 a.m., Purkess, 87, who had disembarked cruise vessel Saga Sapphire at the Barbados Port was walking in the area known as the Breakwater, located to the western side of the Deep Water Harbour.

At that time, Anthony Omar Walcott, 35, the driver of a Cold Crane Carrier truck, was reversing in the same area and the two were involved in a collision.

Purkess died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

St Michael man injured in gas station shooting

  A St Michael man was injured in a shooting incident that occurred at the Sol Gas Station in Charles Rowe Bridge, St...

Barbadians urged to avoid non-essential travel to Hubei Province in China

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging persons resident in Barbados to avoid non-essential travel to Hubei Province in...

St Boniface Nursery reopens tomorrow

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has announced that the St Boniface Nursery School will...

Koffee wins Grammy Award

(Source: Jamaica Gleaner) – Koffee has become the first solo female to cop the Grammy Award for Best Reggae...

Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes in Soca Semis

Three Bajans have been named in the line-up of the International Soca Monarch’s Semi-finals. Leadpipe, Marzville...

Kobe Bryant dies in a helicoper crash

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his...

CDEMA, UNOCHA host data and information management training in Barbados

In efforts to improve collaboration and coordination of information and data management among ministries and agencies before,...

Customs Department urged to engage more with the public

Comptroller of Customer Owen Holder and his management team have been urged to engage more with the public. Minister in the...

Barbadian elected as first female chair of Caribbean Regional Youth Council

During the successful hosting of the 6th edition of the Caribbean Youth Leaders’ Summit (6th CYLS), the Caribbean Regional...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share