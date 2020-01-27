Update: Police identify British national who died at Port on Saturday - Barbados Today

Police have identified the elderly British visitor who died on Saturday in a vehicular incident at the Barbados Port Incorporated.

She is Jenet Vivien Purkess of #3 Bottons Gosport Lane, Lyndhurst, United Kingdom.

Around 10:47 a.m., Purkess, 87, who had disembarked cruise vessel Saga Sapphire at the Barbados Port was walking in the area known as the Breakwater, located to the western side of the Deep Water Harbour.

At that time, Anthony Omar Walcott, 35, the driver of a Cold Crane Carrier truck, was reversing in the same area and the two were involved in a collision.

Purkess died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.