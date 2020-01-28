2019 ‘may be driest in 50 years’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

2019 ‘may be driest in 50 years’ - by January 28, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 28, 2020

2019 could be the driest year in Barbados in half a century, as rainfall levels plummeted, according to a preliminary assessment by the Principal of the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), Dr David Farrell.

He said that while the reduced rainfalls may be perfect for some sporting activities, the country will continue to face challenges in its water supply.

Dr Farrell said: “We still lose a significant amount of water when we have an extremely dry year.

“And so we had dry years in 2009, 2010, and some of you can remember that.

“We had dry years in 2014 through to 2016, and now we are again in an extremely dry period.

“And so there is a lot of work that we have to do in the adaptation area. And I think it is going to be very important that every citizen realise the challenges that we are going to be facing as part of our adaptation strategy to challenges posed by the climate.”

Dr Farrell commented on the latest multiyear drought at the launch of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (ATOMIC) Field Campaign at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Seawell, Christ Church, over the weekend. The campaign seeks to provide fine details on cloud formation to help make weather prediction more accurate.

CIMH is to host a press conference soon “to talk about 2019”, Dr Farrell said.

Looking ahead to the 2020 hurricane season, the CIMH principal said it was too early to give an accurate prediction.

But he indicated that in the coming months, forecasts on the number of active weather systems to be expected this year would be provided.

Dr Farrell added:”Just remember that the prediction has an uncertainty to it.

“I think it is important that people pay attention to the information that is coming out and treat the information appropriately.

“I think that people should be prepared in the region for worse case scenarios and that preparation starts now and not the day before the event.”

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share4
5 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bajan students ‘safe in their college dorms’

Three Barbadian students in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where a new strain of coronavirus has triggered a lockdown of...

PSV driver on dangerous driving charge

The minibus driver who was allegedly behind the wheel of the bus that nearly swiped a pedestrian off the side walk when it...

Financial Controller at Transport Board said her warnings were not heeded

Despite raising multiple red flags back in 2015 regarding poor adherence to financial accountability protocols, Financial...

Verdun House ‘needs $5 million’

The country’s famed residential drug treatment centre, Verdun House, is looking to expand its programme – with $5...

Health checks stepped up at ports

Although the deadly coronavirus poses no “direct threat” to Barbados, healthcare officials are leaving no stones unturned...

Firm listens to island’s bus woes, begins in St Lucy

Commuters, frustrated by poor public transport service, are to be given an opportunity to vent and suggest improvements, as a...

LT Gay splits into four

Pupils of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, currently closed because of air quality issues, reported for classes at...

New IDB loans coming

Barbados could benefit from a major special policy-based loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as the country...

#BTEditorial – End the Independence blame game and move on

It is a shorthand phrase in Barbadian history that the Barbados Labour Party was on the wrong side of history in the...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share4