Caddle: Natural disaster resilience a priority - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Caddle: Natural disaster resilience a priority - by January 28, 2020

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
January 28, 2020

Government has placed the issue of natural disasters high on its list of priorities, Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment Marsha Caddle has assured.

But while cautioning that the Mia Mottley administration was “challenged to respond to every policy need”, Caddle said Government would be strengthening its engagement with development stakeholders in order to help build resilience.

She was addressing today’s opening of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) panel discussion at the Courtyard by Marriott on Assessing and Addressing the Impact of Natural Disasters.

The one-day seminar forms part of the IDB’s efforts to disseminate more of its research and promote discussion with the hemispheric development bank on natural disasters.

“We are not being dramatic when we talk about this being an existential issue, and so what it has required is for us to relook, rethink and reorient everything about the way we do our business,” Caddle said.

Stating that Barbados had failed to adequately invest in infrastructure over the past decade, coupled with “a worsening climate crisis”, Caddle said the current administration was placing significant focus on water and sanitation as part of its resilience-building efforts.

Caddle said Government’s ‘roofs to reefs programme’ was also designed to support resilience-building in the face of increased threats from natural disasters, in an effort to help make the economy “climate-proof”, protect residents and make the country more resilient.

The Minister, an economist, said: “This issue is so complete and immediate that it has meant for us that how we prioritize where we put our capital investment has had to completely change.

“So for example, because of the underinvestment that we have seen in infrastructure in the previous decade, and because the climate crisis meant an increase in severity in drought, it means that water and sanitation now have the biggest draw for us in terms of the public sector investment programme.

“It means that most of how we invest and where we invest is about the climate crisis and is about increasing the resilience to natural disaster.

“It has to be. It makes no sense to talk about your balance of payments if you do not have a country in which to function if you do not have citizens who can be productive and if you do not have economic sectors that can continue to thrive.”

Insisting that natural disasters had a significant economic implication on small island development states, Caddle said there was no way Barbados could “save up” to replace any loss due to natural disasters.

She said not only did the island need immediate liquidity after a severe weather event but also needed “to be able to build in resilience before events happen”.

“Therefore, our entire orientation as a government has been and continues to be about identifying the kinds of instruments and really carving out a financial sector in collaboration with the private sector that includes resilience in the marketplace,” said Caddle.

She said last year’s electricity blackout was also an indication of “underinvestment in the private sector”, adding that the issue of being climate-resilient was not only about building better buildings but ensuring that utility companies and other relevant private sector agencies were “ready to be able to respond to a disaster”.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bajan students ‘safe in their college dorms’

Three Barbadian students in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where a new strain of coronavirus has triggered a lockdown of...

PSV driver on dangerous driving charge

The minibus driver who was allegedly behind the wheel of the bus that nearly swiped a pedestrian off the side walk when it...

Financial Controller at Transport Board said her warnings were not heeded

Despite raising multiple red flags back in 2015 regarding poor adherence to financial accountability protocols, Financial...

Verdun House ‘needs $5 million’

The country’s famed residential drug treatment centre, Verdun House, is looking to expand its programme – with $5...

Health checks stepped up at ports

Although the deadly coronavirus poses no “direct threat” to Barbados, healthcare officials are leaving no stones unturned...

2019 ‘may be driest in 50 years’

2019 could be the driest year in Barbados in half a century, as rainfall levels plummeted, according to a preliminary...

Firm listens to island’s bus woes, begins in St Lucy

Commuters, frustrated by poor public transport service, are to be given an opportunity to vent and suggest improvements, as a...

LT Gay splits into four

Pupils of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, currently closed because of air quality issues, reported for classes at...

New IDB loans coming

Barbados could benefit from a major special policy-based loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as the country...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2