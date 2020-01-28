L. T. Gay Reception and Infants start school today at new location - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing parents and guardians of pupils in Reception, Infants A and Infants B at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School that classes will start today, Tuesday, January 28, at the Ebenezer Seventh-Day Church, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

Persons desiring transportation to this location may access a shuttle bus which will be at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial School to shuttle students to that location from 7:45 am.

Transportation will also be available to return students to the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial School location. (METVT/BGIS)