L. T. Gay Reception and Infants start school today at new location - Barbados Today

L. T. Gay Reception and Infants start school today at new location
January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing parents and guardians of pupils in Reception, Infants A and Infants B at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial Primary School that classes will start today, Tuesday, January 28, at the Ebenezer Seventh-Day Church, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

Persons desiring transportation to this location may access a shuttle bus which will be at the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial School to shuttle students to that location from 7:45 am.

Transportation will also be available to return students to the Lawrence T. Gay Memorial School location. (METVT/BGIS)

