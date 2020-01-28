Moore pleads not guilty to theft - Barbados Today

Accused Andrew Sylvester Moore, of no fixed place of abode, will have a roof over his head for the next 28 days at least.

That’s because Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today remanded the 45-year-old to prison in connection with three criminal offences.

It is alleged that Moore stole a $50 shirt and an $85 pair of pants belonging to Simply Genuine Boutique on January 22.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges as well as that of loitering on the premises of the boutique on January 25 with cause to believe that he was about to commit theft.

Moore will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on February 24.