No Coronavirus in Jamaica, says Health Minister - Barbados Today

January 28, 2020

January 28, 2020

SOURCE: JAMAICA GLEANER: Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says categorically that there is no truth to the claim that there is a case of the coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Tufton made the declaration at a press conference this afternoon at his Ministry at which he also announced that a travel advisory will be issued for people heading to Jamaica from China.

He further said that Jamaica will be heightening its vigilance at ports of entry, adding that the Ministry will be trying to reach out to all travellers who returned to the island from China in the past month.

He added that he has met with the Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica and his delegation.

Tufton underscored that Jamaica remains open for business and appealed to Jamaicans not to isolate Chinese because of the coronavirus in their country.

Meanwhile, also addressing reporters, Medical Chief of Staff at the health facility Dr Carl Bruce said a patient, who recently travelled to Asia, was transferred to UHWI from another hospital.

Bruce said out of an abundance of caution, the patient was isolated.

However, he assured that the patient showed no symptoms of the coronavirus and will be discharged soon.

And acting chief medical officer Dr Karen Webster-Kerr told reporters that as of today, if there is a suspected case, a sample will be sent to the United States for testing.

FULL STATEMENT

There is no truth to the claim that there is a case of the new Coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Dr. Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff at the UHWI, will elaborate.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, a statement will later today be made to Parliament. However, to quickly catch you up.

1) In terms of Jamaica’s preparedness for the Coronavirus, we have had discussions at Cabinet. There, the PAHO/WHO representative and our technical team in the Ministry briefed Cabinet on the status of the country and what is happening internationally.

2) This morning, we had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Ambassador. Based on those discussions, the GOJ will continue its surveillance protocols, which are in alignment with international health regulations.

3) Active surveillance will continue at our ports of entry.

4) A travel advisory is being issued. Persons in China who were planning to travel to the island are being asked to defer those plans.

For those in Jamaica, who had planned on travelling to China, we are asking that they also defer their plans.

For persons in transit to Jamaica, our quarantine protocols will be put in place where persons will either be quarantined in a health facility or at home, depending on the risk assessment done.

5) For families who are concerned about their relatives and friends in China who are there for work or study, our conversation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that plans have been put in place to facilitate the needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will speak more broadly to those plans.

 

