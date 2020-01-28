Work on Rendezvous Hill tomorrow - Barbados Today

As a result of falling rock from the rock bluff on Rendezvous Hill in Christ Church, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance will be clearing and removing the rocks and trimming the trees on the hill.

This work will be carried out tomorrow Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. A section of the road going uphill will be blocked with heavy equipment to facilitate the work.

Motorists are asked to approach the area with caution and to adhere to any directions given by the traffic warden or directional signs. (PR)