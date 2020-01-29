Cleaning up the island . . . PwC donates BBD $25,000 for new bins at schools - Barbados Today

On Thursday 16 January, Mike Bynoe, Territory Leader of PwC East Caribbean met with Barney Gibbs, Managing Director of Environ Limited. PwC handed over a cheque for $25,000 which has been used to create and install 25 new garbage bins. The donation is part of their wider corporate responsibility programme, focused on community and the environment. This particular initiative focuses on both, helping Barbados to clean up and regenerate the environment, while educating communities.

Involving young people is integral to creating a long and sustainable future for the country. Strategically placing bins outside of schools is one way PwC can share the responsibility of keeping Barbados beautiful for both residents and tourists to visit, a balance that needs to be maintained and nurtured.

Mr Bynoe said, “Businesses across Barbados have a responsibility to make a change. We hope that with this donation we are making a big impact on that change. If each business, big and small, played a role in the cleanup, regeneration and education of Barbados, everyone would benefit. We do what we can as a firm because we believe that building a sustainable and thriving community is essential for everyone. Our aim is to build trust and solve

important problems in society.”

Mr Gibbs noted that, “The bins are manufactured in Barbados using durable materials like purpleheart, concrete, stainless steel, and cans that can be sourced at a local hardware store. They provide a practical solution to litter, but their placement at schools is not accidental, as it introduces an educational dimension. PwC should be commended for demonstrating solid social and environmental responsibility in this and other projects.”

Principal of Deighton Griffith School Anthony Alleyne also commented, “The Deighton Griffith School family is grateful to PwC and Environ Limited for their kind donation. This type of effort goes a long way with helping our students to appreciate and take care of their environment.” (PR)