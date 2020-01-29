Eleven now better prepared . . . Ocean Hotels creates life-changing opportunity for interns - Barbados Today
Eleven now better prepared . . . Ocean Hotels creates life-changing opportunity for interns - by January 29, 2020

The Ocean Hotels Group recently offered 11 students from the Barbados Community College Hospitality Institute (BCCHI) a transformational look into the world of work and hospitality.

These young professionals were systematically exposed to various departments including: Guest Services, Restaurant, Bar, Culinary and the Purchasing Department. The placements were allocated across the three Ocean Hotels Group properties which include Ocean Two Resort & Residences, the all-inclusive Sea Breeze Beach House on Maxwell Coast Road, and the South Beach Hotel on Rockley Beach.

This valuable experience has provided them with much insight into the real-life operational functions of a luxury resort and provided added value to their character and goals as they prepare to join our country’s workforce.

Danielle Brooks, one of the interns said: “By being observant and listening, I was able to assist my Supervisor with her duties and felt like I made a valuable contribution to the department. It was important to remember how essential teamwork was and the importance of listening to learn and not only to respond.”

General Manager of Ocean Two Resort & Residences Mrs Shireene Mathlin-Tulloch encouraged the students to love what they do first and foremost and be determined to make people happy, comfortable and provide them with the best experience ever.

“It takes much time, effort and hard work to achieve these desired goals. A willingness to work with others is a core character along with your attitude,” she remarked.

The students were hosted to a farewell fanfare on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Ocean Two Resort and Residences in Dover, Christ Church. There, they were presented with completion certificates and referral letters along with sumptuous food and desserts. Leaders from across the group provided words of encouragement and motivation to those present.

Adding to the discourse was programme facilitator, Ms Rashida Beckles (Group Training and Culture Development Officer) who advised the interns that “In a time when many criticize young people and accentuate the negative, you have an opportunity to shine and be awesome citizens.” She reminded the interns of the objectives they mentioned at the start of the program. (PR)

