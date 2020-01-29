Football violence-free, says Harris - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Football violence-free, says Harris - by January 29, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 29, 2020

The Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) mission is to attract as many spectators to its Wildey, AstroTurf venue this new season.

But for that to happen says BFA president Randy Harris, the association first has to eliminate the perception that there is violence around football.

Speaking with the media during a press conference held this morning at the BFA’s Wildey headquarters, Harris said while he is excited about the upcoming 2020 season, he reiterated the need for public support as the local football season commences this Saturday and Sunday with three matches each day.

Harris outlined plans to make local football more attractive this year as the Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme is set to defend its league title. Similarly to how prizes were shared to spectators during the 2019 inaugural Capelli Cup tournament, Harris said similar incentives will be offered during the Premier League on selective days.

“…We have to encourage people to come here. Already I am hearing persons saying that football is a game of violence and they are referring to Barbados. I don’t see how the BFA or anybody that loves football can let that myth continue because we have had no incidences at football for quite a while.

From left, head coach the Barbados senior men’s team Russell Latapy, Barbados Football Association president Randolph Harris and BFA’s technical director Ahmed Mohammed. (Picture by Morissa Lindsay).

“Just to make things clear, yes there have been shootings at games. I don’t know if you realise that was nearly 20 years ago. And the other thing is that these incidences, these were being played in communities that had no real security or safety barriers. The people who organised them at that time believed that they were providing the community with activities that were exciting, wholesome and at the same time providing an avenue to get some extra cash,” Harris explained.

“It has to stop because football has not had any incidences of violence for over 20-years. If we can forgive the English Premier League which went through a torrid time with real violence where people were destroying towns and stuff, they went to that level, and if they can get it to a control level as it is now, we in Barbados could do the same thing.”

The BFA president revealed that many positive things are happening in football and that the sport is an avenue to attract young people. He, therefore, encouraged the media to spread positive news on local football.

“… We just have to show that we are serious about developing football because we are at the same place we were 25 years ago, only doing things a little more organised. We have full-time staff, but as far as football and developing football on this island we are way back. It is time, we need everybody to support football,” Harris maintained.

“We are looking forward to working closely with you [media] to promote our team, players and to promote the people who work so hard with them. We want to give the players the sense of being loved by the people they represent and basically, that is how we want to operate going forward.”

Harris also revealed that a proposal was sent to FIFA for the approval of a grandstand at the Turf. Every four years the BFA receives BDS$8,000,000 that goes towards building facilities and therefore once approved, construction should start on the stands.

“Our vision was to get the artificial turf completed and at least have reasonably good seating for our patrons. At the time we were sitting on grass, rocks, dirt and stuff, so we were able to achieve that [turf] with the assistance of FIFA 2.0, and going forward we wanted to have a grandstand. So, we are looking at having seating in the future for approximately six to eight hundred people. So, this proposal that is in FIFA’s lap really is about getting to another part of that vision,” he said.

The two-zone format implemented two-years ago has been abolished. According to Harris, the BFA has not achieved anything from that format and neither the clubs nor the spectators were happy with it.

Therefore, all 12 teams in the league will play each other in two rounds. Harris revealed as well that instead of two, four teams will be demoted and only two will be promoted. So, in 2021 there will be only 10 teams competing in the league instead of 12.

“Truth is if we want our Premier League at the highest quality, we have to reduce the number of teams,” he said.

Russell Latapy, head coach of the senior Barbados men’s team was in attendance and shared the same sentiments as Harris about the 2020 Premier League season which promises to be exciting.

The former Trinidad and Tobago midfield maestro said the Premiership will be used to strengthen the senior men’s national team.

Latapy said he was satisfied with the talent he had seen in the Premier League competition but acknowledged there is still room for improvement. He said the focus is to get the players to understand the level at which they are playing and what is required to compete at the highest level.

“I think what we are doing here at the BFA which is educating the coaches with our licensing, I think it is a big effort on our part to raise the level of football. To answer your question there are a lot of things I am happy with but there are also a lot of things that need to be improved and I think we are working on it slowly but surely,” Latapy said.

Entrance fee for the 2020 Premier League season is BDS$10 during the week and BDS$15 on Sundays.

[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Skipper laments Windies’ missed chances

Captain Kimani Melius was left to rue several missed chances after West Indies squandered a strong position, to suffer a...

Track at National Stadium to be used only by national teams

Once repaired, stricter regulations are coming to govern the use of the track at the National Stadium. This was made clear...

Lebron mourns Kobe’s tragic death

LeBron James says he is “heartbroken” over the death of Kobe Bryant and has promised to continue his fellow basketball...

Pollard to play in Vitality Blast

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is poised to turn out for Northamptonshire in this year’s Vitality Blast,...

Nyeem Young made an unbeaten 42,

Windies U-19s seek semifinals spot

Head coach Graeme West says West Indies are primed and ready for their crucial quarter-final against New Zealand tomorrow, as...

Track repair has to happen, says King

“Shocked and perplexed” is how Minister of Culture, Creative Economy and Sports, John King has said he felt after it was...

Stokes says he is pleased with his father’s health

England all-rounder Ben Stokes says his father leaving hospital is “more pleasing than winning the series” in South...

Arsenal through to FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his young side showed “courage” to overcome struggling Bournemouth 2-1 at Vitality Stadium...

Kobe’s death shocks world

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share