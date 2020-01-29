Guyanese admits to fraud; placed on year-long bond - Barbados Today
Guyanese admits to fraud; placed on year-long bond

Moves to obtain a Barbados identification card through fraudulent means landed a Guyanese national before the law court yesterday.

Collin Dwayne Mentore, 30, who lives at Belfield Land, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to trying to dishonestly obtain the ID card from the Barbados Electoral and Boundaries Commission on January 22 in the name of Shawn Alexandra Davis by presenting a Barbados birth certificate in that name and falsely representing that he was Davis.

He also admitted to having the birth certificate when he was not at his place of abode on January 24.

Mentore visited the commission on January 22 seeking to obtain the ID card by presenting the certificate. But a check of the records by the registering officer showed that the photograph registered in the department’s system was not the same. The officer who became suspicious reported the matter to the deputy chief electoral officer who notified the police. However when lawmen arrived Mentore had already left.

However, he returned two days later to pick up the ID and was arrested. The fraudulent certificate was found in his possession, prosecutor Victoria Taitt said in outlining the facts.

On being questioned by police Mentore claimed that he received the certificate from a friend by the name of Shawn Davis.

He went on to explain that it was his intention to obtain the ID card in order to apply for a Barbados passport so he could travel to Canada for work without having to apply for a Canadian visa.

He further claimed it was harder for a Guyanese to get such a visa and hence his reason for attempting the fraudulent act.

After his attorney-at-law Samuel Legay mitigated on his behalf, Mentore who is in the country legally, was placed on a bond for a year for attempting to obtain the ID card through fraudulent means. If he breaches the order imposed by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant he will spend three months in prison. For possession of the false birth certificate he was reprimanded and discharged.

No conviction will be record against him if he serves the bond successfully.

