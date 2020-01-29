‘Hike in drug addicts’ - Barbados Today

Drug addiction is on the rise, the chairman of the Substance Abuse Foundation Peter Boos has declared.

“While the work we do is powerful, addiction is a growing reality and we are seeing this force manifesting in our children, families, friends and society at large,” he told a fundraiser on Saturday night.

“And this force is becoming even more destructive and pervasive through the complexity of substances being sold to vulnerable people. It’s a global nightmare.”

The problem is so rampant, the SAF head insisted, that each person can identify with the pain and suffering addiction causes.

Boos said: “I am confident that every single person in this room has some connection to an addiction story.

“You, therefore, understand how hurtful and destructive substance abuse addiction is to each of us and our communities.”

Boos said that the recovery work done at the SAF’s Verdun House and Marina House treatment facilities must be supported by an “on-going recovery process”.

He said: “Recovering from addiction is a very difficult proposition and sadly sometimes impossible.

“Our view is that every life is worth saving and that no one is beyond help and hope. Our experiences over 20 years prove it.

“Recovery which starts at Verdun House and Marina House but is not sustainable outside of those two special facilities if our communities are not part of the on-going recovery process.”

The SAF chairman made the remarks at Renew – A Charity Fundraising Concert held on Saturday at the Frank Collymore Hall.

He urged all Barbadians to get on board and lend a hand to the cause of battling addiction.

Boos said: “I want to appeal to you to continue to support us, not just with your money, but with your compassionate hearts and in all your thinking and communications. Keep informed and engaged with our work.”

The function, which was held as part of Verdun House’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, was to honour founding visionaries Desmond Nicholls, Harold Hoyte and Mousa Abraham Moses.