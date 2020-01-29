Murder accused remanded (photos added) - Barbados Today

Three St Michael men were today remanded to HMP Dodds charged with the murder of Jason Hobbs.
They are Jamar Carlieous Browne, 25, of Mottley Land, Bank Hall; Zecco Chabarry Pilgrim, 26, of Marshall Gap, Tudor Bridge, and Juneil Shaquel Holder, 24, of Hinds Gap, Halls Road.
When the accused appeared at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Deidre McKenna, they were not required to plead to the indictable offence. They will reappear in court on February 25.
Police say Hobbs was murdered between January 14 and 17. Police had recovered his partially decomposed body at the bottom of a cliff in an area known as Elbow Bay, My Lady Hole, St Philip.
One Reply to “Murder accused remanded (photos added)”
What is happening in the lovely Country of Barbados? It seems this generation has no soul.. Such evil acts committed every day against another person..it seems with no regard for life.. Did someone put something in the water? I never thought i would hear about so much crime in my homeland! I’m still proud to be a Bajan, but i can’t tell everyone i meet now that we’re the gem of the West Indies.. Because now there’s no distinction between us.. I’m truly sad