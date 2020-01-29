UWI principal challenges regional social scientists - Barbados Today

It is no longer sufficient for regional social scientists to only critique the published works of accomplished researchers, but instead they must now apply their skills to the critical contemporary issues affecting society, said principal of the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Professor the Most Honourable Eudene Barriteau.

The principal was delivering the featured speech this morning at the unveiling of a bust of Nobel laureate economist, Sir Arthur Lewis.

Barriteau argued that given the ease at which researchers can access information and research subjects through the internet, the modern-day scholar should be churning out original contemporary research, pertinent to the Caribbean societal development, at a much faster rate.

She said: “It is time that we use the works of persons like Sir Arthur Lewis as the catalyst for indigenous solutions to our Caribbean problems.

“That is why I want to remind SALISES (Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies) that they are a regional think tank and that they and the wider social sciences possess the critical analytical skills and expertise to inform regional social policy that would advance Caribbean civilization.

“This is the mandate that you have.”

Barriteau added: “I am aware that the internet changes the way that researchers meet their subjects.

“Opportunities and methodologies for collaborative research are far more readily available to enable us to theorize on contemporary circumstances as we search for our answers to contemporary problems.”

The UWI Cave Hill campus principal noted that the days of being encumbered by limited research fields are well and truly over and the time had come for regional researchers to broaden their scope to include fields of study which were once considered out of reach.

Barriteau said: “This unprecedented capability for joint research, also presents opportunities for us to contribute to knowledge, information and policy, harnessing the technology of the digital age.

“Now we no longer have to contend with only interrogating traditional social systems.

“The integration of these systems with technological and biological developments have ushered in emerging realities such as artificial intelligence, robotics and cybernetics.

“These demand more study and you have the tools at your disposal.”

She further pointed out: “Social scientists have a major advantage that is often not fully grasped.

“Caribbean societies are simultaneously your laboratory and your library.

“Very simply, your job is to read, comprehend and analyze this society.

“No researcher in the social sciences circle should struggle to identify an area for scholarly engagement, to chart a path for creating and sharing knowledge.”

