‘Write the note,’ BARP tells seniors - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

‘Write the note,’ BARP tells seniors - by January 29, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 29, 2020

President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) Marilyn Rice-Bowen has urged senior citizens to put measures in place for continuing health care when they fall ill.

Rice-Bowen suggested that senior citizens write what she described as “the note”, outlining to their relatives what they want as health care conditions, in addition to beginning the discussion on how the care will be financed.

She emphasized that “the note” will not replace the will, which is a legal document, drafted with the assistance of an attorney-at-law.

Rice-Bowen said: “You say in the note things like if I am disabled and I am unable to care for myself I want to be placed in, let’s say there is a home called Speakers. I want to be placed in Speakers nursing home.

“Currently the cost is, and I have made provisions for that. Now if you have not made provisions for that level of care, you need to be up front with your family so that if they have to pick up the slack, they will know.”

As she addressed the topic, BARP’s Role In A Changing Demographic, at the Maurice Byer Polyclinic, St Peter where she delivered remarks to the Men’s Health Group, on Monday, the president advised senior citizens that they cannot expect their relatives to automatically pay for their health care.

She said because family members may not be able to pay for their loved ones health care, they sometimes have no choice but to place them in a government-run district hospital.

Rice-Bowen said: “Now in the note you will also speak to a caregiver.

“You will state in the note, that you can cover the cost of a caregiver for a month or whatever.

“But you ought to place in that note how you want to be cared for.

“The capacity of your family to manage your care, in the event that you don’t have adequate funds is important, and that is why the note would start a conversation with your family.

“It is important that you prepare a note when you are in good health and when you are not angry.

“Very often so much time is wasted because nobody knows what to do with you and it gets to that stage.

“It isn’t because they don’t care for you but because they don’t know what you want, they don’t know what to do. And very often they come to us but regrettably we cannot finance such care.” [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Failed housing record by DLP, says Sutherland

One Government Minister is accusing the last Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administration of carrying out a “very wicked”...

‘Hike in drug addicts’

Drug addiction is on the rise, the chairman of the Substance Abuse Foundation Peter Boos has declared. “While the work we...

Low income mortgage scheme suggested

Deputy Speaker of the House Gline Clarke today called on Minister of Housing, Lands and Rural Development George Payne to put...

Grab opportunities from challenges, employers told

Business leaders in Barbados are being challenged not to allow national fiscal measures or difficult economic times to stop...

Tribunal rules in favour of employee

Seven years after parting ways with the state-owned Rural Development Commission (RDC), a former employee was officially...

Guard steals phone

A security guard who stole a cellular phone at a business where he was stationed has been placed on a bond for a year. If...

Guyanese admits to fraud; placed on year-long bond

Moves to obtain a Barbados identification card through fraudulent means landed a Guyanese national before the law court...

‘Offshore islands near’ – Humphrey

A decision could soon be made on the first phase of the building of islands off the shores of Barbados, Minister of Maritime...

Valuations disputes hold up land payments

Government is committed to a speedy conclusion to land acquisition payments. This assurance has come from Minister of...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2