Farley and Broomes deny murder charge - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Farley and Broomes deny murder charge - by January 30, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

Matthew Anderson Farley and Jefferson Tramaine Diego Broomes went on trial in the High Court today accused of murdering 38-year-old Cosmo Alonza Hinds over six years ago.

Farley alias Smiles, who was recorded as having no fixed place of abode, and Broomes of Hannays and Glendelough, Josey Hill, St Lucy are charged with committing the offence on September 26, 2013.

The two accused, both in their late 20s, were arraigned on the capital matter in the No. 3 Supreme Court before Justice Carlisle Greaves this morning and pleaded not guilty.

A12-member jury was selected to hear evidence from 25 Crown witnesses. However the case started with arguments being made in the absence of the jurors.

Crown Counsel Neville Watson is prosecuting the case. Attorney-at-law Verla DePezia is representing Farley while Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and Sian Lange are Broomes’ defense counsel.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Credit bureau law coming, says Haynes

In a matter of months two key pieces of legislation governing financial services are expected to go before lawmakers for...

Time ‘right to build Barbados-Ghana bridge’

Barbados and Ghana both played fundamental roles in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the time has now arrived for the two...

Central Bank’s spending hopes for health, infrastructure

As the Mia Mottley administration prepares to present the latest Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the upcoming fiscal...

Garbage separation necessary says DLP

Minister of the Environment, Trevor Prescod should not be “patting himself on the back” over the purchase and eventual...

Sandra Husbands

Foreign ministry devising plan for students stranded in Wuhan

Amid mounting concerns about Barbadian students stuck in the Central Chinese city of Wuhan, at the centre of an outbreak of a...

UWI students ‘still facing financial challenges’

Despite no longer having to pay tuition, many Barbadian students at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill still face...

Virus could hurt economy

As fears mount and countries begin to cut flights to China due to the quickly spreading Coronavirus, Governor of the Central...

RSPCA worried about overcrowded animals

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is being bombarded with complaints of residents keeping...

‘Don’t rely on foreign aid to bounce back from disasters’

Barbados and other countries in the region were today cautioned by a development banker not to depend on foreign aid to help...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share2