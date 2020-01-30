Farley and Broomes deny murder charge - Barbados Today

Matthew Anderson Farley and Jefferson Tramaine Diego Broomes went on trial in the High Court today accused of murdering 38-year-old Cosmo Alonza Hinds over six years ago.

Farley alias Smiles, who was recorded as having no fixed place of abode, and Broomes of Hannays and Glendelough, Josey Hill, St Lucy are charged with committing the offence on September 26, 2013.

The two accused, both in their late 20s, were arraigned on the capital matter in the No. 3 Supreme Court before Justice Carlisle Greaves this morning and pleaded not guilty.

A12-member jury was selected to hear evidence from 25 Crown witnesses. However the case started with arguments being made in the absence of the jurors.

Crown Counsel Neville Watson is prosecuting the case. Attorney-at-law Verla DePezia is representing Farley while Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim and Sian Lange are Broomes’ defense counsel.