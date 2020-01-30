Garbage separation necessary says DLP - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Garbage separation necessary says DLP - by January 30, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

Minister of the Environment, Trevor Prescod should not be “patting himself on the back” over the purchase and eventual delivery of new garbage trucks, according to the Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) spokesperson on the environment Andre Worrell.

During the party’s Sunday night meeting entitled A cry of the people, Worrell declared that Government must now explore alternative methods of managing the country’s waste by creating a policy for the separation of garbage at the household level.

Worrell complained that while previous efforts at constructing a waste to energy plant appeared to have wasted away, the Mangrove Landfill at Vaucluse, St Thomas continues to face tremendous pressure.

“So Trevor, stop patting yourself on the back because you really need to get out there and start speaking to the larger issues with regard to the environment in Barbados, garbage collection and waste disposal.

“It is unfortunate that we have thousands and thousands of tons of garbage in Barbados on a monthly and daily basis. It is way too much and we really need to reach a point in Barbados where we start separating the garbage at source so that we make it easier to find room for disposal. We still have not opened the one at Greenland and we still don’t have a waste to energy plant to date,” Worrell said.

He however gave the assurance that the DLP has solutions to the problems, which they are eager to share. He warned that environmental issues ought not to be politicised. As part of the effort, the DLP spokesperson suggested Government provide incentives for Barbadians who separate their garbage instead of suggesting punitive measures.

“If you take out all of the tins fork and mayonnaise and all the organic waste and put it one side, knowing that there is a refund policy in place where you could return those items to a bulk collection area and you receive some sort of refund, I am certain that many children in Barbados would do it as a way of earning pocket change and many households would do it to make ends meet. You can separate the metals, you can separate the glass, and then when it comes to organic waste, you can think about composting,” suggested the spokesperson on environmental matters.

He predicted that once the right technologies are in place, employment opportunities would increase significantly as Barbados taps into the multibillion dollar global “garbage industry”.

Worrell, who last year called for the heads of Trevor Prescod and Sanitation Service Authority Chairman Rudy Grant, also credited DLP members for pressuring Government into fulfilling its promise to replenish the fleet of garbage trucks, which arrived in late December.

“Had it not been for the voice of the Democratic Labour Party placing pressure on Prescod and the chairman of the SSA, we would still be looking for those trucks. We would still be hearing that the trucks are on the water.

“We would still be hearing that the trucks are on the way, that they are on order and are expected to be in Barbados over the next two or three months. But the Democratic Labour Party assembled a voice and pressured the Government,” Worrell declared.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Credit bureau law coming, says Haynes

In a matter of months two key pieces of legislation governing financial services are expected to go before lawmakers for...

Time ‘right to build Barbados-Ghana bridge’

Barbados and Ghana both played fundamental roles in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the time has now arrived for the two...

Central Bank’s spending hopes for health, infrastructure

As the Mia Mottley administration prepares to present the latest Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the upcoming fiscal...

Sandra Husbands

Foreign ministry devising plan for students stranded in Wuhan

Amid mounting concerns about Barbadian students stuck in the Central Chinese city of Wuhan, at the centre of an outbreak of a...

UWI students ‘still facing financial challenges’

Despite no longer having to pay tuition, many Barbadian students at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill still face...

Virus could hurt economy

As fears mount and countries begin to cut flights to China due to the quickly spreading Coronavirus, Governor of the Central...

RSPCA worried about overcrowded animals

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is being bombarded with complaints of residents keeping...

‘Don’t rely on foreign aid to bounce back from disasters’

Barbados and other countries in the region were today cautioned by a development banker not to depend on foreign aid to help...

#BTEditorial – Shake, rattle, roll. Prepare.

Since the big 2:10 p.m. event that was located northwest of Lucea, Hanover, the United States Geological Survey has reported...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1