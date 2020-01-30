Gayle set to take part in Everest League - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Gayle set to take part in Everest League - by January 30, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle has confirmed he will feature in the upcoming Everest Premier League (EPL) starting next month, raising questions about his availability for the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka.

The fourth edition of the EPL runs from February 29 to March 14 in Nepal, while West Indies face Sri Lanka from February 17 to March 6.

Gayle, who turned 40 last September, has not represented West Indies in nearly six months and has not turned out in a Twenty20 International in almost a year.

West Indies are set to defend their T20 World Cup title in Australia from October 19 to November 15.

Gayle, who missed recent away series against Afghanistan and India, and the home series against Ireland earlier this month, has remained active on the T20 franchise circuit with outings in the Mzansi Premier League in South Africa and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Today he confirmed his participation in the EPL via Twitter, indicating he would be representing Pokhara Rhinos.

“I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League,” the Jamaican said in a video message.

“Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta.”

Uncertainty has surrounded Gayle’s international career over the last year. After indicating the World Cup in England last July would have been his ODI swansong, he did an about-turn and turned out during India’s tour of the Caribbean last August.

And even though he played the last of his 103 Tests nearly six years ago, Gayle also hinted at making an appearance in the longest format.

The new Cricket West Indies administration has been reaching out to previously exiled veteran stars like Gayle, with Kieron Pollard recently appointed white-ball captain and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo returning to international cricket earlier this month for the first time in four years. (CMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Injured Archer to miss T20 series

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series in South Africa next month and must now be considered a...

World Indoors postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed because of fears over the spread of the...

Skipper laments Windies’ missed chances

Captain Kimani Melius was left to rue several missed chances after West Indies squandered a strong position, to suffer a...

Football violence-free, says Harris

The Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) mission is to attract as many spectators to its Wildey, AstroTurf venue this new...

Track at National Stadium to be used only by national teams

Once repaired, stricter regulations are coming to govern the use of the track at the National Stadium. This was made clear...

Lebron mourns Kobe’s tragic death

LeBron James says he is “heartbroken” over the death of Kobe Bryant and has promised to continue his fellow basketball...

Pollard to play in Vitality Blast

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is poised to turn out for Northamptonshire in this year’s Vitality Blast,...

Nyeem Young made an unbeaten 42,

Windies U-19s seek semifinals spot

Head coach Graeme West says West Indies are primed and ready for their crucial quarter-final against New Zealand tomorrow, as...

Track repair has to happen, says King

“Shocked and perplexed” is how Minister of Culture, Creative Economy and Sports, John King has said he felt after it was...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share