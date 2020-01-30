RSPCA worried about overcrowded animals - Barbados Today

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is being bombarded with complaints of residents keeping too many dogs in small and uncomfortable spaces, RSPCA Chief Inspector Wayne Norville has said.

He made the disclosure as he joined animal rights groups petitioning the Prime Minister to enforce the current law against animal cruelty. They are also concerned about a rampant dog population and animals prized more for breeding than companionship in Barbados.

He advised dog owners that though kennel size has not yet been mandated by law, a kennel should be twice the length and height of the dog to ensure the animal’s comfort.

Norville said: “You must remember that the dog is covered in hair so it is a lot hotter than we are. And if the roof of the kennel is made out of galvanize, that then causes even more heat.

“So just imagine you in a fur coat in a kennel with galvanize or just metal around it.

“It is not only terrifying for the animal, it is painful and it causes the animal then to react negatively, and when it does, neighbours complain and this is something that I get regularly.”

The Chief Inspector was speaking to reporters at Browne’s Beach Car Park today where animal welfare groups Action for Animals Barbados (AFAB) and Respect Our Animals Rights (ROAR) assembled before heading to the Prime Minister’s Office on Bay Street to hand over a petition with over 16,000 signatures, requesting better enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Norville said he has also received calls from landlords who complained that they have lost tenants as dogs living in uncomfortable kennels constantly whine, bark and disturb the peace in the neighbourhood.

The Chief Inspector also advised dog owners that the law states that they were only allowed to keep four dogs without having a kennel licence.

Norville told reporters: “My other problem that I am facing regularly too is people get a puppy and all they are interested in is breeding it.

“They are not interested in the fact that when they breed that puppy, if it has ten pups, if five of them are females, all of them at some point in time come in season, too.

“And you don’t ever get rid of all the pups.

“So it means you have unwanted dogs roaming the streets, pulling the garbage out and causing havoc.

“We really need to get these laws enforced other than that we could have an opportunity where there are a number of diseases and stuff like that that people can pick up from dogs like leptospirosis and we need to have better control of the population of dogs in Barbados.”

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is failing animals by not being enforced satisfactorily, said AFAB’s President Gail Hunte.

She said the petition, entitled Help Protect Animals in Barbados, requested that the law be enforced in its entirety with immediate effect. Hunte also urged relevant authorities to establish a Standard Operating Procedure that would allow the public to investigate animal cruelty and take immediate action as deemed necessary.

The petition reads in part: “It is time to take action for animals in Barbados. Every living creature deserves to have its basic needs met-adequate food, water and shelter.

“Every animal deserve a life protected from inhumane treatment and suffering.

“Now it is our time to stand together, advocate for animals and make our voices heard.

“Animal cruelty and neglect often goes unnoticed and when reported there is no end in sight to their suffering because of failure by authorities to act.

“Animals can feel pain and fear, joy and love, just like human beings, but they do not have a voice, let us be that voice.”

