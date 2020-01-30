‘Strange’ relationship ends in cutlass attack - Barbados Today

After getting “cruel” and “vicious” when a man who fathered children with his girlfriend threatened to “wring a knife” in him, Anderson Leroy Haynes took up a “sword with a rusty blade” and “chop” him on his hand.

The incident happened on August 31, 2007 at Clevedale, Black Rock, St Michael. Today in the No. 4 Supreme Court Haynes, of Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, said: “I sorry for what happened between me and Mr Joseph.”

He issued the apology after he told Madam Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell he was not guilty of unlawfully causing serious bodily harm to Francis Joseph with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him but was guilty of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting serious bodily harm on him.

His brief address came moments after Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale told the court what happened that Friday.

Haynes and Joseph, the prosecutor said, lived within walking distance of each other. However, they were in a rather “strange relationship”. Both men were at one time involved in a relationship with the same woman; both had children from the same woman. Even more strange, it appears that when the relationship broke down between the accused and the lady she would find her way to the complainant’s house and they would rekindle the relationship. But when the relationship soured the lady would find herself back at the accused’s house and rekindle that relationship.

“Obviously this is a recipe for disaster,” the prosecutor said adding that the day before the incident the children were at Joseph’s house. “Sometimes both his children and the accused’s children would come to his residence and vice versa.”

Joseph sent his daughter over to the accused’s house asking the lady to come and collect one of the children who was restless and crying. The lady’s response caused him to visit the house and an argument ensued followed by “a small fracas”. He subsequently left the location without settling the issue about the child.

The prosecutor further related that the following morning Joseph took the children over to Haynes’ residence. While standing in the roadway he spoke to Haynes who was standing on his steps and “this seemed to set him off”.

He said, Haynes went into the house, returned with a cutlass and attacked Joseph, slashing him on his arm injuring him. Joseph ran away, called the police and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for a deep laceration and fracture which were deemed not threatening to life or limb.

Police investigations took them to Haynes’ work place.

“I know wunna dey coming from me,” he told police at the time when told of the probe. “He come down here by me saying he gone wring a knife in me. He get me hot and I take up the collins and chop he with it.”

Stating that he had “nothing to hide” he dictated a statement to police in which he said: “Last night about 12 o’clock me and my girl was in the bed lying down when I hear a knocking on my door . I tell her that it sound like her little girl knocking. She get up and open the door and the lil girl tell she that her father send she to see if she all right. [She] tell she to go back home and she leave.

“I got de door open now and I see he marching coming down . . . The [girlfriend] was at the door asking he what he want . . . he pull a knife out of he waist telling me that he would wring de knife in me. I get angry and tek up my collins and follow he . . . he take up a rock and pelt it at me. I stop and went back home, I call the police. Francis come back

. . . and pelt de rock at me and tell me if I know who he is, that he is a psycho.

“This morning . . . I was there putting on my clothes, when I hear he outside keeping a lot of noise that he would choke me. I get cruel now and take up a sword from by the door and went outside for he. I get vicious with he and I chop at he with de collins. He get chop on he hand.”

But today Haynes, who has six prior convictions, two of them for wounding, apologised for his actions and told the judge in the presence of his lawyer Shadia Simpson: “After that me and Mr Joseph become back good friends. This . . . going on 13 years and me and he ‘gree back for 13 years.”

The convicted man, who is in his 50s, returns before the court on March 13 when a pre-sentencing report will be presented. He remains on bail.