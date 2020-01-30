Unbridled hilarity . . . Laff it Off knocks it out the park - Barbados Today

Veteran actor and media personality Tony Thompson has returned to the Laff It Off stage as the production celebrates its 35th anniversary.

The character is comedic as ever having taken a four-year break from the show. The last time he was on stage was in 2016.

The hilarious Laff It Off ‘Ah Got De Vision’ started last weekend before packed audiences on Saturday and Sunday night at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. There were outbursts of laughter from beginning to end as the scripts touched on a majority of topical issues. If you are not in the know, some of the jokes may very well go over your head.

No topic is sacred at De Nook & Granny Bar. The plays touch on the national We Gatherin’ theme from the first scene and throughout the night. Scenes from a reality TV show called Piece of the Rock also formed part of the returning home to Barbados topic. That play dealt with issues like the squatters in Rock Hall, St Philip and the SSA building in Vaucluse, St Thomas.

One skit was about a wedding and another was about a funeral. Both were equally funny. The confusion with the wedding came about because two men proposed to the would-be bride.

A skit, through song, of a character who could not seem to keep a “good woman” was also well-received.

Then there were political jokes about the Government and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Leader of the Opposition Bishop Joseph Atherley and his People’s Party for Democracy and Development and of course, the Democratic Labour Party. Even the former minister Donville Inniss’ plight was touched on.

The Barbados Water Authority and the Sanitation Service Authority both were at the centre of jokes about bad service. But there was praise for the Transport Authority.

A school scene with “not so bright” students and a just as daft teacher was funny. So too was the medical skit where a man went to have a special examination done on a certain body part.

The hotbed medicinal marijuana matter was not left out. There was a panel examining the pros and cons of using marijuana. That skit was hilarious and left the audience in stitches.

The sanest skit was a Tribute to Sing Out Barbados.

There were two Baje to The World segments. The first one was an epic fail with a would-be dancehall singer while the night ended with a contribution from Dancin’ Ghana. The addition of the “grass skirt crew” at the end is a must-see.

And if what was on stage was not enough to cause side-splitting laughter, there were the usual blasts from the past with video clips of previous Laff It Off jokes.

The entire production team and the cast must be applauded. The production team included Ian Estwick, Cecily Spencer-Cross, Shakera Williams and Lowrey Worrell. The cast on stage along with Thompson included Ishaka McNeil, Angelo, Lascelles, Janine White, Kyle Cozier and Asha Elcock.

Some of the original Laff It Off cast members were in the audience including Winston Farrel, Sade Leon Slinger-Folkes and John Walcott.

Producer Estwick, who has spearheaded the venture since its inception, acknowledged their presence and used the opportunity to remind patrons that the production was the longest running comedy show in the Caribbean. (IMC)