A US$1.7M contribution . . .US Embassy invests in new BDF field hospital - Barbados Today

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020

US Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela, Minister of Health and Wellness Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, and members of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) participated in an official handover ceremony of a new field hospital at the Garrison Savannah in Bridgetown.

The United States, through US Southern Command, invested US$1.7 million to develop the Emergency Medical Team, including the provision of medical equipment and supplies.

“The United States is proud of its partnership with Barbados,” said Ambassador Taglialatela. “Two pillars of our US-Caribbean 2020 strategy are health and security, and it’s the fruits of cooperation in those areas that we see today,” she added.

The Level 2 Emergency Medical Team is the first of its kind in the Caribbean. Its 45-member staff will have the ability to treat nearly 100 patients per day in crisis situations, including during hurricane recovery. The Pan American and World Health Organizations helped train the hospital medical team, which recently earned WHO certification.

Barbados Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic also thanked the US Embassy for its long-standing partnership with Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“Being a member of the BDF years ago, I know of the importance of this facility for Barbados, for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, and for the wider CARICOM community,” expressed Minister Bostic. He added, “This facility will become a symbol of regional integration, and for that, I thank you Ambassador and your government.”

The contribution of the field hospital and medical team training is an integral part of the US Embassy’s humanitarian and security assistance in the Caribbean. The hospital will be part of Exercise Tradewinds, an annual $3 million USD multi-nation security exercise in the Caribbean with over 700 regional participants. Guyana will host the exercise in 2020 and Barbados in 2021. Last year, the US Naval Ship Comfort treated more than 13, 000 patients in Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Kitts. (PR)

