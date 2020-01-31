Barker and Dawson wanted by police - Barbados Today
Barker and Dawson wanted by police

January 31, 2020

Two St Michael men in their late 20s are being sought for questioning by Northern Division police in connection with “serious criminal matters”.

Rehquino Samekh Orlando Barker, 28, of Pickwick Gap and Shane Wesley Dawson, 28, of 5th Avenue Peterkins Land, Bank Hall have been advised to turn themselves in at the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department, District ‘E’ Police Complex at Major Walk, Speightstown, accompanied by attorneys-at-law.

Barker, alias Sammy, Dukie or Dukes is dark brown, slim, five feet-nine and has an oval head, brown eyes, a large nose and wears a low haircut.

He has several tattoos about his body including images of a tattoo of three tear drops down his cheek to the outer edge of his left eye; tattoos of words ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME and TORIAN on his right hand.

Rehquino Samekh Orlando Barker (left) and Shane Wesley Dawson.

Dawson, alias Tallman, is about five feet-nine, has very dark skin, an oval head, medium brown eyes and a mole on the left side of his nose.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two men to contact the Northern Division at 1 (246) 419-1437, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Police reminded members of the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted people and that they are liable to be prosecuted.

