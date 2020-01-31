Carlin throws support behind Zane - Barbados Today

Things just keep getting better and better for driving phenomenon Zane Maloney.

Carlin, the main sponsor during his victorious 2019 Formula 4 season where he won the title, has once again pledged its support to the Barbadian teenaged sensation for the upcoming 2020 EuroFormula Open Championship.

The Surrey-based squad announced the partnership today.

The 16-year-old Maloney had a stellar debut single-seater season when he became the first person from the Caribbean to win the British Formula 4 title.

Over the course of the 31-race season he registered 10 wins and earned seven poles. On five occasions he also recorded the fastest lap.

Those achievements led to Maloney being awarded the Ford Super Rookie Award.

He also equaled an impressive record set by Carlin alumni Jamie Caroline, winning four consecutive races during his Championship campaign.

These achievements led to Maloney being presented with the JTR Memorial Award, given in recognition of the driver deemed to have made the biggest impression on the Championship.

Speaking on his continued partnership with Carlin, Maloney said he was eagerly looking forward to the new season.

He said he had been working hard during the off-season to prepare both mentally and physically.

“It feels great to continue the relationship with Carlin. Last year was amazing and I hope to build on this momentum to perform strongly in EuroFormula.

“I have been working really hard in the off-season with the team, my trainer Dominique and Kokoro Performance to take it to another level. I’m ready for the challenge,” he maintained.

While the 2020 EuroFormula Open season will present Maloney with new challenges, Principal of Carlin, Trevor Carlin expressed his excitement with working with Maloney for a second consecutive season.

He said he was excited to see what the budding driver would achieve.

“We are thrilled to work with Zane again for another season. He is an incredibly talented driver as his Formula 4 results prove, and a hard worker within the Carlin team. We have no doubt that Zane will be an asset to the team and will be one to watch from the very start of the EuroFormula Open season. We can’t wait to see what he can achieve this year,” he noted.

Carlin’s recommitment is yet another milestone in Maloney’s young career.

He won the prestigious National Sport Council’s Sports Personality of the Year during their award ceremony earlier this month.

Maloney also copped the Junior Male Athlete of the Year and the President’s Award at last month’s Barbados Olympic Association awards ceremony.

The EuroFormula Open 2020 pre-season testing gets underway in March at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The season races off on April 25-26 in Paul Ricard and will include nine race weekends across Europe, including visits to prestigious circuits such as Spa-Francorchamps, Hockenheim, Pau and Monza.

Prior to British F4, Maloney demonstrated his skill with strong karting performances. Highlights of his 2018 season included finishing second overall in the SKUSA SuperNationals XXII – X30 Senior Class, third in the WSK Champions Cup, third in the German Kart Championship and fourth in the CIK FIA European championship.