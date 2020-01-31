Dayrell’s Road family homeless after blaze - Barbados Today

Julia Cadogan and her two sons were left looking for a place to lay their heads tonight after a fire destroyed their Brathwaite’s Gap Dayrell’s Road, St Michael home earlier today.

Cadogan, 50, and sons Damien, 26, and Ramon, 27, lost their uninsured three-bedroom, one bathroom wall house just after 12:30 p.m.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze.

Next-door neighbour Judy Howell, said she saw smoke coming from the backyard and called firefighters.

Ten fire officers and two tenders from the Probyn Street and Worthing Fire Stations under the command of Station Officer Patrick Edwards responded to the fire which was finally put out around 1:20 p.m.