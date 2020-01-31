Hamilton and Mercedes yet to sign new deal - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Lewis Hamilton - reaching greatness.

Hamilton and Mercedes yet to sign new deal - by January 31, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 31, 2020

Lewis Hamilton says he is yet to start talks with Mercedes over a new contract with the team beyond 2020.

The six-time world champion’s deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of this season and Ferrari have admitted they have held talks with the Briton.

Responding to reports that negotiations had broken down, in an Instagram post Hamilton said he and Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff “have not even spoken about a contract yet. Nothing is being negotiated currently.”

Hamilton, referring to a report in Italy that talks had stalled over his demands, added: “Papers making up stories.”

The 35-year-old is still on his winter break and has been posting videos on his social media in recent days of him training and enjoying time with his father, Anthony, on what looks like a tropical island.

Hamilton has previously given equivocal statements about his future, saying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of last season: “I love where I am, so it is definitely not a quick decision to go and do something else.

“But it is only smart and wise to sit and think about what I want if it is the last phase of my career. Naturally I want to keep winning, I can’t tell you what will happen going forwards.”

In Abu Dhabi, Wolff put the chances of Hamilton staying at Mercedes at 75 per cent, saying: “From the rational side everything speaks for continuation of the relationship from both sides. But equally there is a 25 per cent chance we are not in control of. So we see how the next months pan out.”

Negotiations over a new contract have to be done face to face and, in the past Hamilton has only started talks with Wolff once he returned from his pre-season training regime ahead of winter testing, which starts in Spain on February 19. The season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 13-15.

That is expected to be the case again this year, with the timing for any meetings dependent on their collective responsibility to ensure the team are as well prepared for the new season as possible.

Hamilton has the chance to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven drivers’ titles this year.

Both are understood to have the intention to continue working together and it should be a question of refining the details of the contract until both are happy.

But it is inevitable that the situation will drag on for some months as Hamilton and Wolff navigate the busy schedule of an F1 season and their commitments.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4
6 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Zidane: Bale won’t leave Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale will not leave the club in January despite leaving the Wales forward out...

Nike running shoe banned

Nike’s controversial Vaporfly range will not be banned but there will be tighter regulations around high-tech running...

Purple rule the roost at George Lamming

Purple House Panthers, led by Under-11 star Jaheim Adams repeated as inter-house champions of George Lamming Primary Sports...

Carlin throws support behind Zane

Things just keep getting better and better for driving phenomenon Zane Maloney. Carlin, the main sponsor during his...

NSC chairman proposing athletic meet to be held at night and on weekends

The Barbados Secondary Schools Athletics Championships (BSSAC) could soon be held under the lights and over the weekend. And...

Bryant to be honoured in All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA All-Stars play to reach. The NBA announced major...

Injured Archer to miss T20 series

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series in South Africa next month and must now be considered a...

Gayle set to take part in Everest League

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle has confirmed he will feature in the upcoming Everest Premier League (EPL) starting...

World Indoors postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed because of fears over the spread of the...

6 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4