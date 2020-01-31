Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend - Barbados Today

The big weekend is finally here! Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival will be bringing you two packed days of fun, food and frolic and the entire family is welcomed. We hope you have your tickets in hand and you are ready for a weekend getaway as Girlfriends Expo takes you to Mexico.

For those of you who may be late to the party, General tickets are $20 while VIP Foodie Experience tickets are $75. The Jergens VIP Experience is not one to be missed. With this pass, you are entitled to priority parking, fast track entry, a tote bag with goodies from sponsors, finger foods, complimentary wine and cocktails and lots more!

We have put together all the events that will be happening, so be sure to grab your girlfriends and make a note of those exciting feminars, stage shows and demos that you would like to experience.

Feminars

Feminar Room 1

Saturday

1 p.m. – Complexion Perfection – Dee Blackett

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice – Gaynelle Marshall

5 p.m. – Kink 101 – The Sex Shop

Sunday

1 p.m. – Mental Wellness – Kerrie Ann Hurley

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice- Gaynelle Marshall

4 p.m. – Nutrition & You – Shanice Murray

5 p.m.- Squirting 101 – Katrina Ifill

6 p.m.- Sip & Paint – Art Adventures

Feminar Room 2

Saturday Feb

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. – Vision Board Party

7 p.m. – Condom Party

Sunday

7 p.m. – Condom Party

Fashion Shows – Neutrogena Main Stage

Saturday – 5 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Andrew Weekes Collection

Nyvek Designs

Welchwear by Lester Welch

Cave Shepherd

Neutrogena

Saturday – 7 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Luke Lashley

Nubian Chords

Oplastijar Nobl

Roy Thompson

SY Adams & Son

Sunday – 5 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Luke Lashley

Luci Lui Creations

Welchwear by Lester Welch

In Style Boutique

Neutrogena

Sunday – 7 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Andrew Weekes Collection

Nia Chris Designs

Pauline Bellamy

Imazi Navi

Cave Shepherd

Stage Schedules

Neutrogena Main Stage

Saturday

4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights

5 p.m. – Fashion Show

6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa

7 p.m. – Fashion Show

Sunday

4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights

5 p.m. – Fashion Show

6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa

7 p.m. – Fashion Show

Hyundai Sound Stage

Saturday

2 p.m. – Dance Showcase

3 p.m. – Cooking with Dane Saddler

4 p.m. – Cook This Sip That

7 p.m. – Musical Showcase

Sunday

2 p.m. – Cooking with Chef Adrian