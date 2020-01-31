Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend - Barbados Today

The big weekend is finally here! Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival will be bringing you two packed days of fun, food and frolic and the entire family is welcomed. We hope you have your tickets in hand and you are ready for a weekend getaway as Girlfriends Expo takes you to Mexico.
For those of you who may be late to the party, General tickets are $20 while VIP Foodie Experience tickets are $75. The Jergens VIP Experience is not one to be missed. With this pass, you are entitled to priority parking, fast track entry, a tote bag with goodies from sponsors, finger foods, complimentary wine and cocktails and lots more!
We have put together all the events that will be happening, so be sure to grab your girlfriends and make a note of those exciting feminars, stage shows and demos that you would like to experience.
Feminars
Feminar Room 1
Saturday
1 p.m. – Complexion Perfection – Dee Blackett
2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds
3 p.m. – Find Your Voice – Gaynelle Marshall
5 p.m. – Kink 101 – The Sex Shop
Sunday
1 p.m. – Mental Wellness – Kerrie Ann Hurley
2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds
3 p.m. – Find Your Voice- Gaynelle Marshall
4 p.m. – Nutrition & You – Shanice Murray
5 p.m.- Squirting 101 – Katrina Ifill
6 p.m.- Sip & Paint – Art Adventures
Feminar Room 2
Saturday Feb
2 p.m.- 4 p.m. – Vision Board Party
7 p.m. – Condom Party
Sunday
7 p.m. – Condom Party
Fashion Shows – Neutrogena Main Stage
Saturday – 5 p.m.
Zone 5 Clothing
Andrew Weekes Collection
Nyvek Designs
Welchwear by Lester Welch
Cave Shepherd
Neutrogena
Saturday – 7 p.m.
Zone 5 Clothing
Luke Lashley
Nubian Chords
Oplastijar Nobl
Roy Thompson
SY Adams & Son
Sunday – 5 p.m.
Zone 5 Clothing
Luke Lashley
Luci Lui Creations
Welchwear by Lester Welch
In Style Boutique
Neutrogena
Sunday – 7 p.m.
Zone 5 Clothing
Andrew Weekes Collection
Nia Chris Designs
Pauline Bellamy
Imazi Navi
Cave Shepherd
Stage Schedules
Neutrogena Main Stage
Saturday
4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights
5 p.m. – Fashion Show
6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa
7 p.m. – Fashion Show
Sunday
4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights
5 p.m. – Fashion Show
6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa
7 p.m. – Fashion Show
Hyundai Sound Stage
Saturday
2 p.m. – Dance Showcase
3 p.m. – Cooking with Dane Saddler
4 p.m. – Cook This Sip That
7 p.m. – Musical Showcase
Sunday
2 p.m. – Cooking with Chef Adrian
Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.