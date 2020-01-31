Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend - by January 31, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 31, 2020

The big weekend is finally here! Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival will be bringing you two packed days of fun, food and frolic and the entire family is welcomed. We hope you have your tickets in hand and you are ready for a weekend getaway as Girlfriends Expo takes you to Mexico.

For those of you who may be late to the party, General tickets are $20 while VIP Foodie Experience tickets are $75. The Jergens VIP Experience is not one to be missed. With this pass, you are entitled to priority parking, fast track entry, a tote bag with goodies from sponsors, finger foods, complimentary wine and cocktails and lots more!

We have put together all the events that will be happening, so be sure to grab your girlfriends and make a note of those exciting feminars, stage shows and demos that you would like to experience.

Feminars

Feminar Room 1

Saturday

1 p.m. – Complexion Perfection – Dee Blackett

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice – Gaynelle Marshall

5 p.m. – Kink 101 – The Sex Shop

Sunday

1 p.m. – Mental Wellness – Kerrie Ann Hurley

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice- Gaynelle Marshall

4 p.m. – Nutrition & You – Shanice Murray

5 p.m.- Squirting 101 – Katrina Ifill

6 p.m.- Sip & Paint – Art Adventures

Feminar Room 2

Saturday Feb

2 p.m.- 4 p.m. – Vision Board Party

7 p.m. – Condom Party

Sunday

7 p.m. – Condom Party

Fashion Shows – Neutrogena Main Stage

Saturday – 5 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Andrew Weekes Collection

Nyvek Designs

Welchwear by Lester Welch

Cave Shepherd

Neutrogena

Saturday – 7 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Luke Lashley

Nubian Chords

Oplastijar Nobl

Roy Thompson

SY Adams & Son

Sunday – 5 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Luke Lashley

Luci Lui Creations

Welchwear by Lester Welch

In Style Boutique

Neutrogena

Sunday – 7 p.m.

Zone 5 Clothing

Andrew Weekes Collection

Nia Chris Designs

Pauline Bellamy

Imazi Navi

Cave Shepherd

Stage Schedules                                            

Neutrogena Main Stage            

Saturday

4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights

5 p.m. – Fashion Show

6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa

7 p.m. – Fashion Show

Sunday

4 p.m. – Exhibitor Highlights

5 p.m. – Fashion Show

6 p.m. – Dancin’ Africa

7 p.m. – Fashion Show

Hyundai Sound Stage

Saturday

2 p.m. – Dance Showcase

3 p.m. – Cooking with Dane Saddler

4 p.m. – Cook This Sip That

7 p.m. – Musical Showcase

Sunday

2 p.m. – Cooking with Chef Adrian

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Preserve, protect, prosper . . . Visiting NOAA team to help government grow Blue Economy

Science will be a key driver in helping persons to understand exactly what the blue economy is, its benefits, and threats to...

A US$1.7M contribution . . .US Embassy invests in new BDF field hospital

US Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela, Minister of Health and Wellness Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, and members of the...

Wise up to online dangers . . . Making Caribbean children cyber safe

A regional initiative aimed at helping Caribbean children navigate cyberspace safely was recently launched in two islands....

In honour of community service . . . 12 receive Pride of Barbados awards

Twelve residents of St. Lucy who have made outstanding contributions to community life and to the improvement of economic and...

Tracing ancestral birthplace

A DNA test for Barbadians or other Caribbean people who are descendants of enslaved persons could change their point of view...

Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival

Foodies are in for a gastronomic delight this weekend at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival’s Foodie Village. With over a...

Persistence pays off . . . Digicel Shake to Win contest winner announced

A young mother is now $10,000 richer after winning Digicel’s inaugural Shake to Win competition. Bonie-Sue Small received...

Generous to a fault . . . “World’s best father” turns 100

It was a morning of celebration for 100-year-old Orville Clarke when his five children, along with some of his seven...

A first for Barbados . . . Island wins Wellness Destination of the Year award

Of all the destinations in the Caribbean, Barbados stands as the destination of choice for wellness. This was the finding at...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share