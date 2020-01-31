Vehicle bursts into flames - Barbados Today
Vehicle bursts into flames - by January 31, 2020

Marlon Madden
January 31, 2020
A red hatchback vehicle burst into flames in the Burger King car park just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Eyewitnesses said a female driver emerged unharmed from the vehicle. At around 9:35 pm a Fire Service tender arrived and firefighters put out the flames.
Curious onlookers gathered outside the fast-food restaurant in Warrens, St Michael as several explosions rocked the burning vehicle
As a safety measure, the Burger King restaurant closed its doors and staff evacuated the building.
 No one was injured.
