Vehicle bursts into flames - Barbados Today

Vehicle bursts into flames - by Marlon Madden January 31, 2020 Article by
January 31, 2020
A red hatchback vehicle burst into flames in the Burger King car park just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Eyewitnesses said a female driver emerged unharmed from the vehicle. At around 9:35 pm a Fire Service tender arrived and firefighters put out the flames.
Curious onlookers gathered outside the fast-food restaurant in Warrens, St Michael as several explosions rocked the burning vehicle
As a safety measure, the Burger King restaurant closed its doors and staff evacuated the building.
No one was injured.
