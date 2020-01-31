Walkes, Leadpipe in Power Soca showdown - Barbados Today

PORT OF SPAIN – Bajan artistes Walkes and Leadpipe are down to make back-to-back appearances at the International Soca Monarch’s Semi-finals at the Arima Velodrome in Trinidad.

The two, who pulled No.28 and No.29 respectively, are set to compete in the Power Soca competition. Marzville, who is in the Groovy competition, pulled No. 14.

The draw took place this morning after 10 a.m. at the National Lottery Control Board’s corporate box at Queen’s Park Oval in the Trinidadian capital.

Walkes is set to perform Champion of Colours, while Leadpipe will sing Sometime and Marzville will perform Midsection.

The three Bajans were named on Sunday when the list of semi-finalists was announced. Both Tune of the Crop winner Leadpipe and Marzville have competed in Trinidad before. However, it is the first time taking part in such a competition for Walkes.

When asked about his preparation and level of readiness, the first-timer told Barbados TODAY he was “putting in the groundwork”.

Walkes said: “I am well prepared to make my country proud.

“I am feeling blessed. It is an opportunity I always wanted and that I dreamt of and it is actually coming to light.

“I am representing my country, flying the flag and trying to put in a lot of groundwork so that people can feel me and feel my energy and get to know me better as an artiste.”

Speaking about his strategy, Walkes said he intends to set the bar.

He told Barbados TODAY: “[My plan is to] go out there [and] represent my country full 100 per cent and set the bar.

“This is Trinidad, the Mecca of Soca and this is the dream of every artiste coming up in the game.

“This is my fifth year singing soca and to now be at the International Soca Monarch contest is overwhelming.”

Walkes’s Manager Randy Eastmond said things were shaping up well as there was a rehearsal Wednesday and there will be another on Friday. He said his costumes are ready to go and the team was due to meet with the dancers later today.

Walkes said he and his team were ready and he thanked both sponsors and supporters.

He said: “I have a very strong supporting team here with me.

“I have with me my manager and producer, Randy Eastmond, road manager Robin Watson, my PR crew, Kevin Watson aka Sluggy Dan and Ramon Eastmond.

“Full Barbados contingent and we all have one game plan.

“Thanks to everyone who has been sending me their love and support.

“Special thanks to the NCF, RMJ Agencies and Hanschell Inniss and others who contributed.”