Gas outage under scrutiny - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Gas outage under scrutiny - by February 1, 2020

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
February 1, 2020

In light of the recent natural gas disruption which affected a number of businesses along the south and west coasts, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Wilfred Abrahams says officials are carrying out investigations to know what emergency measures can be put in place should there be a recurrence.

The approximately 45-minute outage, which occurred last Saturday around 7 p.m., is said to have resulted in thousands of dollars in losses to businesses on the two coasts, and some business operators have indicated they intended to seek compensation.

Apologizing for the occurrence, Abrahams told members of the media on Friday that it was unfortunate that the incident happened when it did.

The National Petroleum Corporation (NPC) has also apologized to affected customers, while promising to improve its operations.

“The management and board of NPC are picking apart exactly what happened. We can’t stop things from happening but we can do our best to put preventative measures and redundancies in place so if something does happen the impact would not be felt as significantly,” said Abrahams.

“We apologize to all the businesses that were put out and experienced losses as a result of the outage. I am not trivializing it, I am not minimizing it and I am not stopping anyone from seeking compensation. The businesses will do what it is they have to do and we will deal with that if and when that happens.”

Stressing that he was satisfied with the short time in which the matter was addressed, Abrahams explained that “even the best maintained systems” could experience problems, he said.

Last Saturday’s break in natural gas transmission was caused by a malfunctioning valve at its Belle, St Michael facility. An outage was also experienced earlier in the month.

Abrahams gave the assurance that there was no shortage of natural gas in Barbados.

“BNOC (Barbados National Oil Company Ltd), NPC and all of our energy companies, they pride themselves on the delivery of a safe and efficient service. Yes, they had an outage with the natural gas earlier in January and that was rectified in short order as well. Obviously, it caused disruption and obviously it is something we are taking very seriously because we don’t want a repeat of it. If one of our customers is unhappy then we are unhappy. So when you have a situation where you have an outage affecting a number of people that is something we take very seriously,” said Abrahams.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

African airlines ‘in talks’ on Ghana-Barbados route

Africa’s top two airlines could be flying here through the West African capital of Accra, Ghana, a senior tourism official...

‘Keep crime off front page’ – Fingall

Take crime off the front page, chairman of the National Sports Council Mac Fingall has urged, declaring that media houses are...

Ronald Toppin

BIDC opens Bajan diaspora gateway to trade

The Barbadian diaspora could be the source of millions in foreign exchange for the country, Industry Minister Ronald Toppin...

Foreign Trade Minister Sandra Husbands

CARICOM trade Ministers focus on services

Ministers for trade and economic development in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today focused on the state of the services...

DLP: Economy in recession

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is extremely skeptical about the positive projections for the growth of the Barbadian...

Highway One’s job one for road fix

Highway One and other West Coast roads are in line for major infrastructure upgrades soon as Government continues its road...

New electricity project to bring savings

The Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd (BL&P) is promising major savings to residents and the country in coming years...

BWA mulls more desal water

Stiffer penalties for water wastage are likely as the country’s lone water company attempts to respond to the impending...

Simon Naitram

BES: Where’s the growth going to come from?

Describing the Central Bank’s growth prediction for the economy as “a bit optimistic”, President of the Barbados...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1