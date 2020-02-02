Petroleum prices will increase tonight - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Petroleum prices will increase tonight - by February 2, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 2, 2020

The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase, effective midnight Sunday, February 2.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.55 per litre to $3.58 per litre; diesel from $3.02 per litre to $3.06, and kerosene from $1.34 per litre to $1.37 per litre.  This represents an increase of 3 cents, 4 cents, and 3 cents for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, respectively.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.  (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Man, 20, stabbed to death in St Michael

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in St Michael Sunday evening, police say. At 5:15 pm, police were called to the scene...

CARICOM ministers of health to meet tomorrow

CARICOM Ministers of Health will link up via Skype tomorrow to discuss the potential public health threat posed to the region...

Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will visit the Georgetown, Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat on...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly sunny and hazy. Wind: Generally from...

UPDATED: Man dies following collision along Graeme Hall Road

Police have identified the victim of this morning’s collision as 40-year-old Richards Hinds of 2nd Avenue, Rock Dundo,...

More men screening for prostate cancer

As Cancer Support Services (CSS) reports that it facilitated the screening of 500 men for prostate cancer in 2019, a local...

Two more libraries open Saturday

Members of the public are reminded that the Six Roads and Valley Branch libraries will be open on Saturdays from February 1....

Win Big with CAGE Barbados!

Shirnell Thorpe is the lucky winner of the “CAGE Caribbean Cash Jackpot”! She played at the CAGE (Barbados) Inc. Sawh...

Two men shot in Paddock Road area

Police are investigating two shooting incidents at Paddock Road, St Michael in which two men were shot. Around 9 p.m. Friday...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share