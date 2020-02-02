Petroleum prices will increase tonight - Barbados Today

The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase, effective midnight Sunday, February 2.
Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.55 per litre to $3.58 per litre; diesel from $3.02 per litre to $3.06, and kerosene from $1.34 per litre to $1.37 per litre. This represents an increase of 3 cents, 4 cents, and 3 cents for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, respectively.
These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)
