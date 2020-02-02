Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.
Forecast: Mostly sunny and hazy.
Wind: Generally from the E at 20 to 35 km/h.
Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.
Forecast: Mostly fair and hazy.
Wind: E – ESE at 20 to 35 km/h.
Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.
Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.