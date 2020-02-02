Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

Forecast: Mostly sunny and hazy.

Wind: Generally from the E at 20 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system will remain the dominant feature.

Forecast: Mostly fair and hazy.

Wind: E – ESE at 20 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 1.5m to 2.0m.