Fire at Mangrove Pond Landfill - Barbados Today

A section of the Mangrove Pond Landfill, in St Thomas is on fire.

Public Relations Officer of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) Carl Padmore told Barbados TODAY that just before the 6 a.m., they received a report that thick, black smoke was coming from the northern section of the landfill where tyres are stored.

Two fire tenders from the Barbados Fire Service, personnel from Jose Y Jose, SSA engineers and members of the landfill team are currently on the site.

( more details as they come to hand.)