Keep Barbados clean - Sagicor . . . St. Cyprian’s Primary School collects NIFCA award for piece on littering - Barbados Today

Keep Barbados clean - Sagicor . . . St. Cyprian's Primary School collects NIFCA award for piece on littering
Keep Barbados clean – Sagicor . . . St. Cyprian’s Primary School collects NIFCA award for piece on littering - by February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020

“The youth are watching us… and their actions are influenced more by what they see, than by what they are told to do.” This is the warning from leading insurance company, Sagicor.

It comes on the heels of the St. Cyprian’s Primary School being awarded the winners of the 2019 Sagicor Visionaries NIFCA Performing Arts prize, with a cautionary tale on littering.

The “Cyptones” captured a Gold Medal Award at the Sagicor sponsored 2019 NIFCA Junior Finals for their piece entitled Tek De Blame, which addressed the concerning issue of garbage across the island and the need for all Barbadians to play their part in keeping their surroundings clean.

The piece was adjudged the best examination of and commentary on an environmental challenge affecting the island, earning the school BBD $1,000 and a trophy.

Carolyn Shepherd, Sagicor’s Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience, presented the award at the recently held NIFCA Awards Ceremony and commented on the seriousness of the issue chosen by the school.

“The youth are blamed for many of society’s ills, but children are heavily influenced by the examples set by adults. We cannot continue to point the finger at them, when in fact they are mimicking our behaviours. It must start with us.

“The presentation by the St. Cyprian’s boys, while entertaining, had a very sobering message, reminding us that each of us is responsible for the future of this country. The decisions we make daily and the example we set have a profound effect on those of the next generation. As responsible citizens, we are therefore obligated to play our part,” she said. (PR)

