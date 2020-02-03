Leadpipe lone Bajan in ISM Finals - Barbados Today

Local artiste Leadpipe has gone through to the Finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad.

The Tune of The Crop winner sang his 2019 Crop Over hit Sometime and warmed the hearts of the judges to secure a spot in the upcoming Finals.

Leadpipe is the only Bajan in the Groovy Soca competition since Marzville, singing Owe Me, did not advance. And he is the only Bajan who will be on the Fantastic Friday Finals stage since Walkes, who sang Champions of Colour, in the Power Soca competition did not advance either.

The Finals will be held on Fantastic Friday (February 21, 2020) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain at 7 p.m.

This year had a total of 62 competitors, 32 in the Groovy category and 30 in the Power category.

A Fan Fave category has been introduced to the International Soca Monarch competition. One artiste who entered the semi-finals but did not place can be voted into the finals. Five (5) artistes will be selected for the Fan Fave category based on their socials. Those five contestants will be released later today on IG. Fans can simply visit our IG page intlsocamonarch and like the artiste of their choice.

The artiste with the most likes will move on to the finals of the competition. Voting in the Fan Fave category will end tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:59 pm AST. (IMC)

The finalists:

POWER

ARTISTE SONG

‘Iwer’ George Stage Gone Bad

Luni Spark & Electrify Bacchanal Party

Lyrikal Rukshun

Mical Teja Bumper Murder

Olatunji Thankful

Preedy Shell It

Problem Child Nasty Up

Prophet Benjamin Betty Cat

Rome Easy to Break

Shal Marshall Bun Up

Trinidad Ghost I Ain’t See



GROOVY

ARTISTE SONG

Asten Issac I.O.U.

Blaxx Canboulay

College Boy Jesse Happy Song

Ding Dong Outside

Isaiah Soca Slide

Kerry John Go Away

Leadpipe Sometime

Preedy Yuh Bad

Rayzor Dread Tabanca

Rome Good Good

Skinny Banton Wrong Again