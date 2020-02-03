Leadpipe lone Bajan in ISM Finals - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Leadpipe lone Bajan in ISM Finals - by February 3, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 3, 2020

Local artiste Leadpipe has gone through to the Finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad.

The Tune of The Crop winner sang his 2019 Crop Over hit Sometime and warmed the hearts of the judges to secure a spot in the upcoming Finals.

Leadpipe is the only Bajan in the Groovy Soca competition since Marzville, singing Owe Me, did not advance. And he is the only Bajan who will be on the Fantastic Friday Finals stage since Walkes, who sang Champions of Colour, in the Power Soca competition did not advance either.

The Finals will be held on Fantastic Friday (February 21, 2020) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain at 7 p.m.

This year had a total of 62 competitors, 32 in the Groovy category and 30 in the Power category.

A Fan Fave category has been introduced to the International Soca Monarch competition. One artiste who entered the semi-finals but did not place can be voted into the finals. Five (5) artistes will be selected for the Fan Fave category based on their socials. Those five contestants will be released later today on IG. Fans can simply visit our IG page intlsocamonarch and like the artiste of their choice.

The artiste with the most likes will move on to the finals of the competition. Voting in the Fan Fave category will end tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:59 pm AST. (IMC)

The finalists:

POWER
ARTISTE                                      SONG
‘Iwer’ George                              Stage Gone Bad
Luni Spark & Electrify            Bacchanal Party
Lyrikal                                           Rukshun
Mical Teja                                     Bumper Murder
Olatunji                                         Thankful

Preedy                                            Shell It
Problem Child                             Nasty Up
Prophet Benjamin                     Betty Cat
Rome                                              Easy to Break
Shal Marshall                              Bun Up
Trinidad Ghost                            I Ain’t See


GROOVY
ARTISTE                                   SONG
Asten Issac                             I.O.U.
Blaxx                                        Canboulay
College Boy Jesse                Happy Song
Ding Dong                              Outside
Isaiah                                       Soca Slide
Kerry John                              Go Away
Leadpipe                                 Sometime
Preedy                                      Yuh Bad
Rayzor Dread                        Tabanca
Rome                                        Good Good
Skinny Banton                      Wrong Again

 

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share672
676 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Update: Fire at Mangrove Landfill

Thick, black smoke continues to billow from burning tyres at the Mangrove landfill in St Thomas but the Sanitation Service...

Three injured in four-vehicle smash-up in St Philip

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle smash-up at the intersection of Mangrove Road, Sunbury Road and Market Road, St...

Fire at Mangrove Landfill

  A section of the Mangrove Landfill, in St Thomas is on fire. Public Relations Officer of the Sanitation Service...

Update: Police identify stabbing victim

Police have identified the man fatally stabbed last evening at Promenade Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael. He is 22-year-old...

Man, 22, stabbed to death in St Michael

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in St Michael Sunday evening, police say. At 5:15 pm, police were called to the scene...

Petroleum prices will increase tonight

The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase, effective midnight Sunday, February 2. Gasoline will be...

CARICOM ministers of health to meet tomorrow

CARICOM Ministers of Health will link up via Skype tomorrow to discuss the potential public health threat posed to the region...

Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will visit the Georgetown, Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat on...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Mostly sunny and hazy. Wind: Generally from...

676 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share672