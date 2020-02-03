Three injured in four-vehicle smash-up in St Philip - Barbados Today

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle smash-up at the intersection of Mangrove Road, Sunbury Road and Market Road, St Philip that occurred around 7:50 a.m.

Police said the accident involved 23-year-old Tia Tull of Church Village, St Philip. She suffered chest pains and injuries to her right hand. The front seat passenger in her vehicle, Colvin Brewster, of Chapel #7, Church Village, St Philip was unresponsive. Both were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital via ambulance.

The driver of the second car, a hired red and white Kia Picanto, was thrown from the vehicle. As a result of his injuries, he was unable to reveal his identity. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Sixty-one-year-old Mohammed Jaghu of Lot #18 West Avenue, Gemswick, St Philip and 36-year-old Brian Carty of Church Hill, Christ Church were the other two drivers involved in the accident.

Police are continuing investigations.