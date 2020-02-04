BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret - Barbados Today

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary school, the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) has raised concerns about an “untenable” learning environment at the Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Among the major issues highlighted in a release to the media, are mould and termite infestation, which have resulted in some of the classrooms rendered not fit for use.

It said: “The BUT is currently monitoring developments at Princess Margaret.

“Some teachers at the school do not have classrooms because of a range of environmental problems including mould and termite infestations.”

The teachers’ bargaining agent also complained that some temporary teachers have not been paid since the school year began, due to the absence of a secretary-treasurer to process the payments.

The release said: “Some of the temporary teachers were not paid for the school year and given there is no secretary-treasurer little can be done until that matter is resolved.

AlOne is moved to consider that, without the ministry’s swift intervention, such affairs will eventually contribute to an environment not conducive to teaching and learning.

Miinister of Education Santia Bradshaw told Barbados TODAY she would respond to the BUT at a later date.

[email protected]