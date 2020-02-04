Drug case adjourned - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Drug case adjourned - by February 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 4, 2020

A 26-year-old farmer accused of drug possession and trespassing is out on $1,500 bail.

It is alleged that Theophilus Theo Holder, of Station Hill Main Road, St Michael had cannabis in his possession on February 2.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Douglas Frederick. He also denied refusing to leave the premises of Patricia Chester on the same day after being directed to do so.

Holder will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 28.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Postal fee hike may be just the beginning

A 660 per cent hike in the post office’s processing fee for parcels and letter packets has been defended by Minister in the...

Discarded tyres for asphalt?

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says...

Roger Husbands

More kids in gangs – counsellor

More children are joining gangs across the island, a prominent youth activist declared today, as he called on the authorities...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary...

AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal

The organisation representing owners of privately-run public service vehicles (PSVs) is warning that the Cheapside Bus...

Environment Minister defends SSA as Mangrove Landfill burns

The latest fire at Mangrove Pond Landfill in St. Thomas which raged for most of today, started in the northern section where...

Two years to ease

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is confident that households and businesses should start getting more...

Man cleared in death charge

Dwayne Leroy Jones is no longer facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Valley Land, St George man....

Tull steals shoes and clothes from City stores

Stealing from a number of City stores has landed a 40-year-old in jail for the next 20 months. Corey Rondell Tull, of no...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share