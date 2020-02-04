Drug case adjourned - Barbados Today

A 26-year-old farmer accused of drug possession and trespassing is out on $1,500 bail.

It is alleged that Theophilus Theo Holder, of Station Hill Main Road, St Michael had cannabis in his possession on February 2.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Douglas Frederick. He also denied refusing to leave the premises of Patricia Chester on the same day after being directed to do so.

Holder will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on May 28.