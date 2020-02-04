Fire caution for persons with respiratory illnesses - Barbados Today

Persons with respiratory illnesses living in the vicinity of the Mangrove Landfill, in St. Thomas, are being advised to leave the area until conditions caused by a second fire, which broke out in the tyre section at the landfill, improves.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised persons with asthma and other respiratory illnesses that if they are feeling unwell, they should also seek immediate medical attention at the nearest polyclinic or their private doctor.

The Sanitation Service Authority and the Barbados Fire Service are currently on site at the Mangrove landfill dealing with a fire, which has re-ignited in the tyre section. (BGIS)