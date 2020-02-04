Fire caution for persons with respiratory illnesses - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Fire caution for persons with respiratory illnesses - by February 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 4, 2020

Persons with respiratory illnesses living in the vicinity of the Mangrove Landfill, in St. Thomas, are being advised to leave the area until conditions caused by a second fire, which broke out in the tyre section at the landfill, improves.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised persons with asthma and other respiratory illnesses that if they are feeling unwell, they should also seek immediate medical attention at the nearest polyclinic or their private doctor.

The Sanitation Service Authority and the Barbados Fire Service are currently on site at the Mangrove landfill dealing with a fire, which has re-ignited in the tyre section. (BGIS) 

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share9
13 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Acclaimed poet Edward Kamau Brathwaite passes away

Acclaimed poet Edward Kamau Brathwaite, one of the godfathers of modern West Indian literature, who coined the term ”...

Update: Another fire at Mangrove Landfill

  Ongoing efforts to extinguish remnants of Monday’s fire at the Mangrove Landfill were set back this afternoon as a...

Police discover body of elderly male near the Mencea Cox roundabout

  Police are currently at the Mencea Cox roundabout in St Michael where they have discovered the body of an elderly male...

PM Mottley receives Guyana’s highest second honour

  Guyana has bestowed the Order of Roraima on Prime Minister Mia Mottley in recognition of her outstanding service to...

Postal fee hike may be just the beginning

A 660 per cent hike in the post office’s processing fee for parcels and letter packets has been defended by Minister in the...

Discarded tyres for asphalt?

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says...

Roger Husbands

More kids in gangs – counsellor

More children are joining gangs across the island, a prominent youth activist declared today, as he called on the authorities...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary...

AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal

The organisation representing owners of privately-run public service vehicles (PSVs) is warning that the Cheapside Bus...

13 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share9