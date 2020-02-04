Man cleared in death charge - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Man cleared in death charge - by February 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 4, 2020

Dwayne Leroy Jones is no longer facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Valley Land, St George man.

Today, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Queen’s Counsel Donna Babb-Agard dropped the charge on the grounds that there was not sufficient evidence.

Jones, of Lower Burney, St Michael had been accused of unlawfully killing 23-year-old Joshua Fitzgerald Payne, on November 12, 2006.

“I have reviewed this file, over and over, and the evidence does not stand so that I can proceed with this matter. Every eyewitness who gave statements to the police indicated that the deceased unfortunately was the aggressor and based on my review of the evidence I will not proceed with the matter against Dwayne Jones,” the DPP told Justice Randall Worrell this morning as she requested that the accused be “discharged”.

The judge so ordered and Jones, who was represented by attorney-at-law Desmond Sands and had also been on bail, walked out of the No. 2 Supreme Court a free man.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share
2 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Postal fee hike may be just the beginning

A 660 per cent hike in the post office’s processing fee for parcels and letter packets has been defended by Minister in the...

Discarded tyres for asphalt?

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says...

Roger Husbands

More kids in gangs – counsellor

More children are joining gangs across the island, a prominent youth activist declared today, as he called on the authorities...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary...

AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal

The organisation representing owners of privately-run public service vehicles (PSVs) is warning that the Cheapside Bus...

Environment Minister defends SSA as Mangrove Landfill burns

The latest fire at Mangrove Pond Landfill in St. Thomas which raged for most of today, started in the northern section where...

Two years to ease

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is confident that households and businesses should start getting more...

Drug case adjourned

A 26-year-old farmer accused of drug possession and trespassing is out on $1,500 bail. It is alleged that Theophilus Theo...

Tull steals shoes and clothes from City stores

Stealing from a number of City stores has landed a 40-year-old in jail for the next 20 months. Corey Rondell Tull, of no...

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share