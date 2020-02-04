PM Mottley receives Guyana’s highest second honour - Barbados Today

Guyana has bestowed the Order of Roraima on Prime Minister Mia Mottley in recognition of her outstanding service to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Order is the second highest National Award of Guyana. Established in 1976, it is awarded to any citizen of Guyana who has given outstanding service to the nation. Citizens of other countries who are deemed eligible may be appointed as honorary members.

President David Granger told the ceremony that to commemorate Guyana’s 50th anniversary of becoming a Republic, Guyana was paying special honour to Prime Minister Mottley, the first woman to head a government in Barbados.

Granger said that Mottley had distinguished herself as an ardent advocate of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the 15-member regional integration grouping.

“You have combined your almost 30 years of political activism with your personal enthusiasm and your country’s legendary leadership in regional integration,” Granger said, adding “we applaud your leadership, we applaud your stewardship, we applaud your willingness to partner with Caribbean states.

“We commend you on your assumption as chairman of the conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community and for your long established commitment to Caribbean integration”.

Mottley, in response to receiving the award, said she was looking forward to building on the relationship between Barbados and Guyana, adding “we are also conscious that we face a number of existential threats, most critical of which is the climate crisis and the chronic non-communicable diseases.

“We do not have the population bases alone, we do not have the expertise or capital alone to go on our own and we look forward therefore to working with the people of Guyana …in making sure that we can make this region more secure and providing a prosperous and stable future for our people”.

Mottley also held talks with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo during her brief visit to Guyana and will meet with officials of the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat before her departure. (CMC)