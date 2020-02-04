Tull steals shoes and clothes from City stores - Barbados Today
Tull steals shoes and clothes from City stores - by February 4, 2020

February 4, 2020

Stealing from a number of City stores has landed a 40-year-old in jail for the next 20 months.

Corey Rondell Tull, of no fixed place of abode, was sentenced today in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to seven criminal offences that he committed last month.

The 40-year-old will spend nine months in prison for entering Amazing Deals as a trespasser and stealing a $70 bag and 22 pairs of pants worth $820 between January 8 and 9 belonging to Abubaker Bhana.

He was also given a nine-month sentence which will run concurrently for entering the same store on January 13 and stealing ten pairs of pants worth $400; four t-shirts worth $40; ten packs of boxer shorts worth $300; 20 packs of socks worth $200; and ten water bottles worth $70.

For assaulting police constables Jerome Eversley and Wayne Marcellin on January 29, he was sentenced to one month on each count to run consecutively.

Tull got a further nine-month consecutive term for entering Thani’s as a trespasser and stealing nine pairs of shoes worth $319.55 belonging to Prakash Thani between January 4 and 5. An identical sentence was imposed on him for entering the same store between January 25 and 27 and stealing 15 pairs of shoes worth $954.70.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for loitering along Swan Street on January 29 with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the sentences after Sergeant Vernon Waithe prosecuted the cases.

