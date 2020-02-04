US firms to come in search of regional market - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Linda Taglialatela

US firms to come in search of regional market - by February 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 4, 2020

Barbados is to play host to several American businesses on a six-year commercial service trade mission to the Caribbean to be organised by the US Embassy, Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela has revealed.

She made the announcement in talks with Minister of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce Dwight Sutherland at his Warrens office.

Ambassador Taglialatela told Sutherland that the trade mission, to be held at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needham’s Point, St. Michael, from May 31 to June 5, is to offer between 80 and 100 US companies the opportunity to explore markets in the Caribbean, namely Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago.

She added: “It will also provide opportunities to local and regional micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to establish relationships, partnerships and joint ventures with US companies.”

The trade mission will also feature sessions on access to finance, logistics, disaster resilience and recovery and export compliance.

Sutherland declared that the mission was timely.

“It comes at a time when Barbados celebrates We Gatherin’ and while the ministry is continuing its efforts to provide opportunities for small businesses to develop and grow, especially in new and innovative areas, such as renewable energy,” he said.

The Minister for Small Business told the ambassador of the Government’s mandate to create a fossil-free economy by 2030, noting there were many opportunities for businesses to provide services in this area.

Sutherland said: “The mission would, therefore, give small local businesses opportunities to partner in these areas; to give them the ability to compete in the global market space.”

In addition to the trade mission, the diplomat and the minister discussed how the US could support three pro-business initiatives – the Financial Literacy Bureau, the Electronic Single Window and the Barbados Trust Fund Limited.

The meeting also touched on the issue of pork imports.  While denying there was a ban on the importation of pork, Minister Sutherland told Ambassador Taglialatela that there must be opportunities for local pork producers to remain competitive in the marketplace. He said Government had invoked the CARICOM Treaty, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, “tto ensure local pork producers could have their fair share of the market”.

Permanent Secretary Esworth Reid attended the talks along with the embassy’s Economic/Commercial Officer, Rachel Meyer; Political Economic/Commercial Assistant Jonelle Watson; and US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department, Cynthia Kierscht.

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share1
2 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Postal fee hike may be just the beginning

A 660 per cent hike in the post office’s processing fee for parcels and letter packets has been defended by Minister in the...

Discarded tyres for asphalt?

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says...

Roger Husbands

More kids in gangs – counsellor

More children are joining gangs across the island, a prominent youth activist declared today, as he called on the authorities...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary...

AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal

The organisation representing owners of privately-run public service vehicles (PSVs) is warning that the Cheapside Bus...

Environment Minister defends SSA as Mangrove Landfill burns

The latest fire at Mangrove Pond Landfill in St. Thomas which raged for most of today, started in the northern section where...

Two years to ease

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is confident that households and businesses should start getting more...

Drug case adjourned

A 26-year-old farmer accused of drug possession and trespassing is out on $1,500 bail. It is alleged that Theophilus Theo...

Man cleared in death charge

Dwayne Leroy Jones is no longer facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Valley Land, St George man....

2 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share1