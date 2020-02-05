Coronavirus watch on - Barbados Today

As Government continues to beef up its security measures at ports of entry to be able to detect and quickly address any Coronavirus entering the island, tourism officials are keeping close watch on the situation.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Senator Rudy Grant said that organisation was satisfied with the efforts being made by Government.

Stating that the BHTA was satisfied current national measures were appropriate and adequate, Grant said the association has been having meetings about the plans being put in place.

“Last Saturday we had a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which included Foreign Affairs officials along with officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, and the Ministry responsible for broadcasting,” said Grant.

“We were at that meeting and informed of the various actions that are being undertaken. We are satisfied that those actions are precautionary because we recognize that the coronavirus is a low risk virus that could impact on Barbados and that the action being undertaken by the Government is seeking to minimize any threat to Barbadians. So we are satisfied with what is being detailed by the government,” he explained.

So far, Government has announced ramped up surveillance at the island’s ports of entry.

In addition to last Saturday’s meeting, the BHTA also met with representatives of various hotel categories here, officials of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Tuesday morning.

During that meeting the BHTA members received an update about the spread of the virus internationally.

Though not saying how many people travel between Barbados and China each year, Grant said: “We recognize there is minimal threat and we recognize that there are precautionary measures which are being taken to safeguard Barbadians and visitors and we are very satisfied in relation to that,” said Grant.

Up to Tuesday evening, the virus, which began in Wuhan City in China, has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,000 globally as it continued to spread outside China.

The virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories, with two deaths being reported outside China.

As international researchers race against time to develop a vaccine and halt the spread of the virus, many countries have issued travel advisories and others have banned flights from China, while the World Health Organisation has declared the virus a global health emergency.

