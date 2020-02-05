Fintech resources online . . . Bitt launches world’s first Central Bank Digital Currency Hub - Barbados Today

Fintech company Bitt.com has taken the lead in offering a fully accessible, user-friendly repository of research and insights related to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the future of financial technology.

Chief Executive Officer Rawdon Adams said, “We have created the CBDC Hub to be a one-stop-repository of key documents where all relevant information on CBDCs from across the globe can be consulted. It will be a great resource for central bankers and policymakers at a time of growing interest and demand for expertise on CBDCs.”

The CBDC Hub includes amongst its sources the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, and SWIFT. In addition to published articles, Bitt’s CBDC Hub also features speeches from the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve; Staff Discussion Papers, and Working Papers from the central banks of Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Japan.

Bitt has made the CBDC Hub a collaborative space where interested parties and stakeholders can share and submit relevant industry information for review ahead of publication. In the second phase of the CBDC Hub’s development, Bitt will facilitate user engagement through discussions among browsers, central bankers, global thought-leaders, and Bitt’s visionaries.

Chief Economist at Bitt Marla Dukharan shares: “Almost every Central Bank I have ever visited has asked me to recommend a source of up to date and relevant information pertaining to Central Bank Digital Currencies, to the extent that I have had to send them articles via email. This prompted us at Bitt to create the CBDC Hub.” (PR)