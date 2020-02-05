Fintech resources online . . . Bitt launches world’s first Central Bank Digital Currency Hub - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Fintech resources online . . . Bitt launches world’s first Central Bank Digital Currency Hub - by February 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020

Fintech company Bitt.com has taken the lead in offering a fully accessible, user-friendly repository of research and insights related to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the future of financial technology.

Chief Executive Officer Rawdon Adams said, “We have created the CBDC Hub to be a one-stop-repository of key documents where all relevant information on CBDCs from across the globe can be consulted. It will be a great resource for central bankers and policymakers at a time of growing interest and demand for expertise on CBDCs.”

The CBDC Hub includes amongst its sources the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, and SWIFT. In addition to published articles, Bitt’s CBDC Hub also features speeches from the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve; Staff Discussion Papers, and Working Papers from the central banks of Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Japan.

Bitt has made the CBDC Hub a collaborative space where interested parties and stakeholders can share and submit relevant industry information for review ahead of publication. In the second phase of the CBDC Hub’s development, Bitt will facilitate user engagement through discussions among browsers, central bankers, global thought-leaders, and Bitt’s visionaries.

Chief Economist at Bitt Marla Dukharan shares: “Almost every Central Bank I have ever visited has asked me to recommend a source of up to date and relevant information pertaining to Central Bank Digital Currencies, to the extent that I have had to send them articles via email. This prompted us at Bitt to create the CBDC Hub.” (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A 32 per cent hike . . . New cancer cases in Americas expected to rise by 2030

The World Health Organization (WHO) today spells out the need to step up cancer services in low and middle-income countries....

St Lucy students shine at Dipper Cook-Off . . . Event celebrates Errol Barrow’s birthday

One of the We Gatherin’ activities conducted in St Lucy and which coincided with the celebration of the Right Honourable...

A top honour . . . Guyana bestows Order of Roraima on PM Mottley

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has been conferred with Guyana’s Order of Roraima by that country’s president, David...

Two CSEC students rewarded . . . Indian Association confers award for excellent performance

Two top achievers were this year’s recipients of the annual awards of the Indian Association of Barbados. Two students of...

Keep Barbados clean – Sagicor . . . St. Cyprian’s Primary School collects NIFCA award for piece on littering

“The youth are watching us… and their actions are influenced more by what they see, than by what they are told to do.”...

Win Big with CAGE Barbados!

Shirnell Thorpe is the lucky winner of the “CAGE Caribbean Cash Jackpot”! She played at the CAGE (Barbados) Inc. Sawh...

Mexico, here we come! . . . Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

The big weekend is finally here! Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival will be bringing you two packed days of fun, food and...

Preserve, protect, prosper . . . Visiting NOAA team to help government grow Blue Economy

Science will be a key driver in helping persons to understand exactly what the blue economy is, its benefits, and threats to...

A US$1.7M contribution . . .US Embassy invests in new BDF field hospital

US Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela, Minister of Health and Wellness Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, and members of the...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share