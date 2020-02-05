Grave: Failing Yo-Yo is a ‘No No’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Johnny Grave

Grave: Failing Yo-Yo is a ‘No No’ - by February 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020

All cricketers must pass the Yo-Yo test if they want to be selected to play any format for the West Indies men’s and women’s teams.

This has been made clear by chief executive officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Johnny Grave, following the axing of batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis after they failed the renown fitness test.

Hetmeyer and Lewis were both dropped from this month’s One-Day International tour of Sri Lanka after failing Cricket West Indies’ new fitness standards.

The Yo-Yo endurance test is part of a series of fitness testing methods developed in Denmark by football physiologist, Dr Jens Bangsbo. It is a key measure used to evaluate a player’s stamina and endurance. One of the benefits of the test is that it helps players to recover faster during matches by increasing their aerobic capacity.

In December, 2018, at a meeting of its board of directors held in Trinidad, CWI revealed that the Yo-Yo Test would be the benchmark for testing players’ stamina and endurance. 

At that time, CWI’s head of Sports Medicine & Science Dr Oba Gulston, who is responsible for conducting the test,  said the fitness of the West Indies’ men team had improved by over 39 per cent the previous year as a result of the test.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY, Grave revealed that all of the men and women contracted by CWI, along with the players contracted to the six regional franchises were required to take the Yo-Yo test.

Cricketers that are contracted to the franchises are  evaluated before and after the first-class season, while international players are assessed during the middle and the end of their contracts in January and June respectively. Barbadian fast bowler Chemar Holder recorded the highest score of all the cricketers when the tests were conducted in June 2019.

“Each International player has a target and a fitness programme to help them achieve their objective. Since this  process began two years ago, the players are on average 50 per cent fitter than they were when we started to implement this new policy to drive and improve our fitness standards. Our minimum standard is still some way short of where we want it to be,” Grave said.

The CEO explained that the minimum standard of the test requires a player to run 1600 metres in shuttles of 20 metres at a specific time. He revealed that less than 10 per cent of all the cricketers in the system are below the minimum standard.

“We expect to reduce that significantly by the next testing in June. This will represent a huge improvement in all fitness levels over the past two years,” Grave said.

He also disclosed that the minimum score a player required in the Yo-Yo test to be eligible for selection to the West Indies men’s team is 40. He explained that the score is lowered for members of the women’s team, but did not reveal the  number.

In 2016, India made it compulsory for players to pass the Yo-Yo test in order to be selected for international duty. Since then Pakistan and the West Indies have also made it mandatory for their players to pass the test.

New Zealand, whose cricketers are rated to be among the fittest in the world, has not made it mandatory for its players to pass the test in order to be selected for international duty.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4
6 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Orange in control at Mount Tabor

Orange House is currently on course to win sports at the Mount Tabor Primary School, which was held today at the Usain Bolt...

Orange takes top honours at St Bartholomew’s

Outstanding performances from Orange House’s duo Romari Yarde and Janyah Rice, led to them being crowned the new champions...

Chinese Grand Prix in doubt due to coronavirus

Sports authorities in Shanghai have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city as a result of the...

‘I can win Tokyo gold’

Four-time 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she believes she can keep the younger generation at bay to win...

Messi wants Abidal to accept responsibility for firing of former coach

Lionel Messi has engaged in a war of words with Eric Abidal after the Barcelona sporting director suggested Ernesto Valverde...

Intensity key for Sri Lanka tour: Simmons

Head coach Phil Simmons wants to see West Indies display the same level of intensity on the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which...

Johnny Grave

Grave: Hetmyer and Lewis can redeem themselves

Left-handers Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis could find themselves in with a chance of redemption shortly after failed fitness...

Gold rules supreme at Eden Lodge

Gold House succeeded in their mission, scoring 500 points to dethrone last year’s champions Green House when Eden Lodge...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Wakeup call

Veteran cricket commentator Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira says the exclusion of Shimron Hetmeyer and Evin Lewis from the West...

6 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4