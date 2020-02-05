Jamaican pleads guilty - Barbados Today

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal charge.
Bailey, who lived at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael admitted to entering the premises of Sabenar Joseph on January 20 and behaving in a threatening manner.
Magistrate Douglas Frederick convicted, reprimanded and discharged the 28-year-old on the charge after hearing the particulars of the case.
Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.