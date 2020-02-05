Jamaican pleads guilty - Barbados Today
Jamaican pleads guilty

February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal charge.

Bailey, who lived at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael admitted to entering the premises of Sabenar Joseph on January 20 and behaving in a threatening manner.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick convicted, reprimanded and discharged the 28-year-old on the charge after hearing the particulars of the case.

