No cases of Coronavirus in Barbados - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has stated categorically that there are no cases of coronavirus in Barbados at this time. No business has been closed in connection with the coronavirus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arthur Phillips, today cautioned Barbadians against spreading rumours which had the potential to create unnecessary panic in the society. He reiterated that the Ministry had instituted very strong surveillance measures at the island’s ports of entry which had so far proven very effective.

Any person entering Barbados from the affected regions who show no symptoms of illness are quarantined for 14 days. In the event that travellers exhibit symptoms, they will be immediately isolated. (BGIS)